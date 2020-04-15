Farmington's Neu Kombucha launches curbside pickup and delivery service

After a brief period of closure, Farmington's Neu Kombucha is back in action.
The Kombucha-maker launched delivery and curbside no-touch pickup service on April 15 with a variety fo local and organic food and drink offerings, .
The list of offerings include local and organic snack bites, tea, cheese eggs, bread, lentils, and more. Produce from Tantre farms in Ann Arbor, Lake Divide Farm in Stockbridge, and Eastern Market are also on offer. Starter plants from Uhlianuk Farms are available for delivery only.
Patrons desiring no-touch service can call 734-558-4214 or knock on the door. Payment will be handled remotely using credit card over hone, payPal, or Venmo. Customers are asked to pop their trunks and staff will load items,
Delivery orders must be placed by noon n Monday and will be made on Thursday, Deliveries will include porch drop off and remote payment.
Neu Kombucha
is located at 33305 Grand River Ave. in downtown Farmington.
Neu Kombucha order list.