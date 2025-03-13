Oakland County seeks public input as it looks to develop strategic plan for boosting tourism

What’s happening:
Oakland County has launched a new initiative to bolster its tourism economy and enhance business attraction and retention efforts. A public survey has recently opened as project stakeholders seek community input to inform the nascent Tourism & Attraction Strategic Plan.
What it is:
The Oakland County Economic Development Department is developing a countywide Tourism & Attraction Strategic Plan, providing data and analysis regarding the economic impact and value of tourism countywide. The initiative will develop strategies to grow the tourism sector, enhance visitor experiences, and attract and retain businesses.
Why it’s important:
“This strategic plan will help us build on our county’s strengths and ensure Oakland County remains an inviting destination for visitors,” said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter. “It also gives us a chance to support and promote our local businesses, cultural institutions and outdoor recreation.”
Public input:
In crafting the strategic plan, project stakeholders now turn to the public as they seek insight from residents and visitors alike. A community survey is available online until Friday, April 18, which seeks opinions about Oakland County downtowns and attractions.
Community partners:
Local business leaders, government representatives, and venue operators make up the initiative’s steering committee, while additional community outreach efforts will include interviews, focus groups, public meetings, and more.
What they’re saying:
“As one of Michigan’s largest paid family attractions, the Detroit Zoo is pleased to work with the county on its tourism strategic plan,” says Randi Hamilton, chief experience officer of the Detroit Zoological Society. “The Zoo is deeply committed to the community, and we are thrilled to collaborate with neighboring downtowns and other attractions to create unforgettable experiences — both for local guests and visitors far and wide.”
