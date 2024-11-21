This Sterling Heights computer hardware company has big plans for next trade show

What’s happening:
It’s another milestone reached for the Sterling Heights success story that is RAVE Computer
. A company that has done its fair share of trade show exhibitions since its founding in 1988, RAVE Computer has announced plans to present its largest selection of compute at a tradeshow yet.
Who they are:
Founded and still headquartered in Sterling Heights today, RAVE Computer is a computer hardware manufacturer and specialist of customized computer hardware and systems. The company maintains business partnerships with companies at the top of their class; that includes artificial intelligence computing giant NVIDIA, which recently moved ahead of Apple as the most valuable company in the world.
What they’re saying:
“I'm really looking forward to this year's event and the chance to talk with customers about our multi-GPU systems,” says RAVE Systems Engineer Matt Moy. “With everything happening around generative AI, large language models, and advanced rendering, it's an exciting time in our industry. Our latest systems are designed to keep up with these evolving needs, and I'm especially eager to learn from others in the industry about current focus areas. These conversations are always inspiring and play a role in shaping the direction of our R&D at RAVE.”
Where they’re going:
With many of its clients in the federal intelligence, defense, and commercial sectors, RAVE is headed to the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando from Monday, Dec. 2, through Thursday, Dec. 5. The conference has its roots in the defense and security industries, and maintains the title of the world’s largest modeling, simulation, and training event.
Why it’s important:
“This I/ITSEC will truly highlight RAVE’s unique capabilities,” says Tony Miller, Senior Strategic Account Manager at RAVE Computer. “We’ve never brought so many systems to a tradeshow before and will have over ten different systems and form factors on display featuring RAVE’s optimized, purpose-built compute and expertise. This year, RAVE is going back to our computer-focused roots and I couldn’t be more excited.”
