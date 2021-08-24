The Red Hook cafe and bakery celebrates opening on the Dennis Archer Greenway

What’s happening:
The Red Hook cafe and bakery is celebrating the opening of its third location with a grand opening party this Friday, Aug. 27. The coffee shop first opened on the Dennis Archer Greenway this past Friday, Aug. 20, and is operating under a “soft opening” until the big day.
Where and when:
The new Red Hook is located at 2761 E. Jefferson Ave. in Detroit, with its storefront facing the Dennis Archer Greenway
. The grand opening celebration occurs Friday, Aug. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. and will feature giveaways and more.
What it is: The Red Hook
coffee shop first opened in downtown Ferndale a little over a decade ago, with a second location opening in Detroit’s West Village and the purchase of Pinwheel Bakery following that. Dubbed Red Hook Greenway
, the new location features the same drinks and baked goods that customers have come to love.
Location, location, location:
Sandi Heaselgrave, owner and operator, says that she initially planned on opening two new locations, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to scale back to just one.
“We love the new location. We’re close enough to the other shops but not too close. And we love how close to the greenway and riverfront we are. It just seemed like a natural progression,” Heaselgrave says.
“We’ve noticed in West Village that we get a lot of bicyclists in the summer. This greenway has a beautiful bike path and I thought it would lend itself to a lot of passers-by, a lot of foot traffic — and especially in the summer.”
Taking COVID seriously:
Each Red Hook location has limited their service to walk-up windows, closing the interior of the cafes until a later date. Heaselgrave says she’s still not sure when indoor service will resume. Outdoor seating, and especially so at the new location along the greenway, is available.
“It’s been a good system with the walk-up windows. I think our customers appreciate that we’re taking their safety and our employees’ safety very seriously,” Heaselgrave says. “I think that’s a big reason why they return, day after day.”
