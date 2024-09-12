This Sterling Heights plant becomes first in U.S. to build fully electric vehicle for Stellantis

What’s happening:
International automaker Stellantis has selected the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant to build its new Ram 1500 REV, the company’s first battery-electric light-duty pickup truck. The Sterling Heights facility now becomes Stellantis’ first in the U.S. to build a fully electric vehicle.
What’s being built:
Stellantis put its Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) through an accelerated retooling to enable the manufacture of its Ram 1500 REV as well as the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, with the electric vehicles to be built alongside the internal combustion engine models currently being built in Sterling Heights. The Ram 1500 REV will launch first later in 2024.
How it happened:
The retooling of SHAP was finished over the course of two weeks, and ahead of schedule. Stellantis’ $235.5 million investment in SHAP includes a new conveyor system, new automation for battery electric vehicle (BEV)-specific processes, and more. Two additional Michigan Stellantis plans were announced to be receiving a total of approximately $170 million in upgrades for new projects, including the Warren Truck Assembly Plant and Dundee Engine Plant.
Why it’s important:
“Sterling Heights Assembly has performed an incredible transformation in record time and I want to thank our colleagues for this great achievement,” reads a statement from Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “Gearing up to build our first-ever Ram electric truck and the range-extended version in Michigan is a meaningful moment of pride for our teams. With these investments supporting both Jeep and Ram, we’re adding innovations to our Michigan manufacturing footprint to support a multi-energy approach that is laser-focused on customer demand.”
