Sterling Heights business hub brings back pitch competition for Macomb County entrepreneurs

What’s happening:
A “bigger and better” pitch competition for Macomb County entrepreneurs has been announced by Velocity, the business incubator, accelerator, and coworking space in Sterling Heights. It’s version 2.0 of their 3X3 Pitch Competition, which offers networking and promotional opportunities for area entrepreneurs as they compete for a chance at a total of $19,000 in cash prizes.
Backstory:
The first 3X3 Pitch Competition from Velocity took place in November 2024, ultimately awarding the $5,000 grand prize to Sherman’s Tennessee Hot Crackers
of Warren. Ars Technology and Fundraiser Blankets
placed second and third in the inaugural contest as they won $3,000 and $2,000, respectively.
What’s planned:
The 3X3 Pitch Competition retains its format while expanding its prize pool and adding new benefits for finalists. Contest officials will select three entrepreneurs from its pool of applicants to pitch their businesses in front of a panel of judges and live audience. Each entrepreneur will have three minutes to win the judges’ favor as they compete for a $10,000 grand prize. Second place will award $5,000 and third place $3,000, with an additional $1,000 prize determined in a vote by the audience.
Put me in, coach:
To better prepare entrepreneurs for the pitch competition, Velocity will offer each finalist two hours with Marc Alexander, founder of Lite Tuition
and co-founder and CEO of Lite Raise
. Alexander will offer each finalist two hours of personalized, one-on-one coaching to prepare for the event and beyond.
How it works:
For-profit businesses based in Macomb County have through Thursday, April 17, to apply for the 3X3 Pitch Competition, which is scheduled as a three-hour event on Thursday, May 15, at Velocity in Sterling Heights. Those eligible to apply are for-profit SEDI-owned businesses registered with LARA; located within designated impact zones in Macomb County; and experienced financial hardship amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visit Velocity online
for information about application and eligibility requirements, the application process itself, and more.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.