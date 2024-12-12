Skills training programs for new and current workers coming to these 7 Sterling Heights businesses

What’s happening:
The benefits of a statewide workforce development program are taking root in Sterling Heights where several businesses have been named grantees of the Going PRO Talent Fund. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) launched the program in 2014.
What it is:
The program awards grants to Michigan businesses needing to fill their talent pipelines, supporting those businesses as they train new hires and provide new skills training to current employees. This latest round of grants from the Going PRO Talent Fund
awards $42.7 million in grants to 697 businesses throughout Michigan. It represents the first of two such cycles in 2025, the second of which opens that spring.
Why it’s important:
"The Going PRO Talent Fund provides Michiganders the opportunity to learn new skills and advance their careers while empowering businesses to grow, innovate and compete in our fast-changing economy,” says LEO Director Susan Corbin. “By fostering a stronger connection between workforce development and business needs, we’re building a Michigan where individuals and employers alike can thrive, creating lasting economic growth and opportunity for all."
What’s happening locally:
From assisted living facilities to high-tech manufacturers, those Sterling Heights businesses receiving grants in support of workforce development programming includes Medilodge of Shoreline
($37,500); Medilodge of Sterling Heights
($59,500); Delta Polymers
($19,765); HA Industries
($30,909); Rose-A-Lee Technologies
($13,905); Pomeroy Living, Assisted
($6,850); and Pomeroy Living, Skilled
($13,200).
Big picture:
"The Going PRO Talent Fund transforms opportunities into success stories for both Michigan workers and businesses," says Stephanie Beckhorn, director of LEO’s Office of Employment and Training. "It empowers employees to build in-demand skills that open doors to rewarding careers, help them secure financial stability, and provide greater opportunities for their families. By investing in people and their potential, this program drives progress, fosters growth and supports a thriving economy across Michigan."
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.