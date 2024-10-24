Q&A: Sterling Heights City Clerk shares many options for voting on – or before – Election Day

On the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 5, polling places throughout the country will begin to buzz with activity as voters cast their ballots on Election Day 2024. It being a presidential year, this Election Day will no doubt be as busy as ever. There’s a lot at stake this year and that’s certainly true in Sterling Heights, where Michigan’s fourth largest city has proposed a new millage for voters to consider: Pathway to Play and Preservation
, a placemaking proposal that aims to further improve the quality of life here by way of new parks, recreation facilities, and plenty more.
A busy election year means an even busier year for Melanie Ryska, the Sterling Heights City Clerk since 2016. It’s her job to administer the election in Sterling Heights, a community with more than 106,000 registered voters. Ryska and her team have been engaging the community in myriad ways this year and well before, including a round of public forums to better inform residents of their voting options in 2024. Voting options have been significantly improved this election cycle, including a nine-day period of early voting that begins on Saturday, Oct. 26, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3, offering Sterling Heights and Utica voters access to two polling locations that should offer shorter lines than what can be expected on Election Day itself.
We asked Melanie Ryska all about it.
Metromode:
First off, can you introduce yourself to Metromode and our readers?
Melanie Ryska, City Clerk for Sterling Heights since 2016.
Melanie Ryska:
I began my municipal career in 2002 as an Election Assistant in Hamtramck. I quickly fell in love with the electoral process and was fortunate to be in the right place at the right time during a charter amendment, leading to my appointment as Clerk in 2004. In 2007, I took on the role of Deputy Clerk in Grosse Pointe Woods. By 2013, I was serving as the Assistant Director of Elections in Wayne County before joining the City of Sterling Heights in 2016. I also currently serve as the President of the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks, an organization that strives to promote professional development and provide educational opportunities for more than 1,100 members, representing nearly 800 Michigan communities.
I have lived in Sterling Heights since 2006. It's a vibrant community with a variety of amenities for residents and top-notch city services. Our crown jewel is Dodge Park, featuring the scenic Clinton River, perfect for canoeing and kayaking. We also have fantastic trails that connect to the state’s Iron Belle Trail bike system. It's truly an honor to be part of the city’s leadership team!
Metromode:
For the unaware, can you describe a bit of what a City Clerk does, and especially in regards to elections?
Ryska:
Clerking involves much more than just administering elections. Depending on the community’s size and needs, clerks take on a wide range of responsibilities, including serving as community historians, managing records, overseeing birth and death records, coordinating freedom of information requests, handling licensing, and maintaining the register of deeds. They also manage boards and commissions, process passports, oversee cemeteries, organize council and board meetings, schedule contracts, draft resolutions and ordinances, handle utility billing, administer oaths of office, provide notary services, and sometimes even oversee treasury tasks, payroll, and human resources.
Clerks are the backbone of local government, the behind-the-scenes force that keeps everything running smoothly. When in doubt, just ask the clerk!
Metromode:
Sterling Heights has been proactive as ever in turning out the vote this year. Why is that? And what are some of the ways in which you've been going the extra mile to engage voters?
Ryska:
Voting is a cornerstone of our democracy. Voters decisively approved Proposal 3 in 2018
and Proposal 2 in 2022
, fundamentally transforming how we administer elections. Now, voters have more options than ever to make their voices heard: nine days of early voting, a permanent absentee ballot list, the ability to tabulate absentee ballots during early voting or at precincts, and traditional Election Day voting. Many of these options are new, so it's crucial for Election Administrators to educate voters on their options to cast their ballots.
That’s why, in late 2023, we launched our “Let’s Vote! Know Your Options”
voter education campaign. Our initiatives include mailing information to over 106,000 registered voters, publishing articles in our local city magazine delivered to every household three times a year, creating animated videos, conducting multiple community forums, and having information tables at events like SterlingFest and our farmers' markets. We’re presenting at council meetings and boards and commission meetings, reaching out to senior living facilities, engaging on social media, updating our website, publishing in local newspapers, and distributing fun items like notepads, pens, stickers, magnets, keychain measuring tapes, and bracelets. And we’re still going!
Metromode:
Can you reflect a little bit on the importance of those community forums and what they provided residents?
Ryska:
I believe it's essential to provide voters with access to trusted voices in the community, allowing them to ask questions and express their concerns. With so much misinformation out there, it’s crucial for voters to know they can trust our election process. Who better to convey that message than the dedicated individuals who work tirelessly to conduct elections?
We've received overwhelmingly positive feedback from attendees who appreciate learning more about the system, and these forums also serve as a fantastic opportunity to recruit new election inspectors. We're hosting two more community forums
before the November 5 elections and hope to see a great turnout!
Metromode:
Early voting opens in Sterling Heights this Saturday, Oct. 26. What's important to know about it?
Ryska:
Early voting in Sterling Heights runs from October 26 through November 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and including Saturdays and Sundays. There are two locations, the Sterling Heights Community Center and the Chaldean Community Foundation.
Additionally, the City of Sterling Heights has partnered with the City of Utica for early voting, meaning that Utica voters can visit either of our early voting sites to cast their ballots early!
Metromode:
And why early voting?
Ryska: Election Day is going to be busy
at our precincts. We anticipate many of our precincts will have more than 1,000 voters show up on Election Day which will undoubtedly result in long lines. We encourage voters to “skip the line” by visiting either of our two early voting sites.
Metromode:
In addition to early voting, and absentee and mail-in ballots, there's the traditional Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5. What should residents know about voting on Election Day itself, or what should they prepare for?
Ryska:
Come prepared! Visit mi.gov/vote
to see what’s on your ballot and plan how you’ll vote; this will help reduce the time it takes to mark your ballot. Voters choosing to cast their ballots on Election Day at their precinct should also come with patience and grace, as we anticipate long lines. Remember, our precinct workers are everyday people who have volunteered to fulfill their civic duty, and they are working hard to ensure a positive experience for everyone at the polls.
Metromode:
What are some issues unique to Sterling Heights that are happening this election year?
Ryska:
I believe clerks across the state are facing similar challenges this election year. The recent changes to our laws, policies, and procedures due to voter-approved constitutional amendments have created a complex landscape. Keeping track of the numerous deadlines and adjustments can lead to significant mental fatigue. On top of that, we’re continually battling misinformation and confusing mailings from third-party organizations, which only adds to voter confusion. Every community is grappling with these same issues.
Metromode:
Where's the best place in Sterling Heights to watch the results roll in after voting concludes this Election Day?
Ryska:
Election results will be posted on the Macomb County Elections website
as soon as possible.
Visit Sterling Heights online to learn more about the city’s voting options, including early voting information, voter resources and registration, and more.