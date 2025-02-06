4 Oak Park eateries that are taking pizza to the next level

Of the growing list of new and interesting places to dine in Metro Detroit, Oak Park is putting themselves on the map with a variety of trendsetting spots – including a wave of pizza places that are wacky, wild and downright out-of-the-box.
Read on for a glimpse at four pizzerias that are leading the pie scene in Oak Park:
Mother Handsome
14661 W Eleven Mile Rd., Oak Park // (248) 307-7113 // motherhandsome.com
Opened in the summer of 2024 by co-owners Brooke Zadorsky and Aaron Tye, this colorful and funky café-pizzeria concept features bar and coffee menus, customizable event spaces and hand-tossed artisan pizzas. The restaurant’s quirky title is a nod to a seventeenth-century Royal Oak tavern owner of the same name, who, according to Zadorsky, was renowned for her food, hospitality and the best whiskey in town.
“I just thought it was such a wild story, mostly because you don’t hear a lot about women tavern owners in the 1800s," Zadorsky says.
Brooka Zadorsky.
"We just really embraced the name and I love that it’s connected to basically a local legend. I think the concept as a whole really came together. You know, at first you’re like, ‘coffee and pizza?’ But it really makes sense that we can make espresso martinis through the day; we can make lattes through the night; we can cater to everybody. Really, it’s just about being a meeting place for people in the community.”
Zadorsky and Tye work closely with the previous owner of their Eleven Mile Road brick-and-mortar, Berkley Coffee roaster Kenny Showler. As a result, the café offers freshly roasted beans to fans of the former coffee shop and brand-new customers alike. The addition of a working kitchen seemed like a no-brainer to the new owners, who brought on chefs Lincoln Barret and Charlotte Eichner to develop a pizza program as unique as the restaurant itself.
“When we came into Oak Park, the reception we had from the city was so supportive,” Zadorsky says. “When we were building Mother Handsome, ‘hospitality’ was one of our foundation words for what we wanted it to be. Our whole focus was on ‘how can we serve the community?"
"Nothing makes me happier than when we read reviews about how exceptional our staff was, or how the space was inviting, or how ‘the coffee is so great’ or ‘this pizza is amazing.’ People have been really accepting of us coming to the community and being part of it.”
Pie Sci Oak Park
8140 W. Nine Mile Rd., Oak Park // (313) 818-0290 // piescipizza.com
A New Year’s resolution to make fresh pizza at home catapulted Pie Sci founder Jeremy Damaske into the co-creation of not just one, but two pizzerias that have since developed a cult following of hungry, pizza-loving Detroiters.
The Oak Park shop, opened in early 2024, can be easily identified by its edgy painted exterior and even edgier menu, which ranges from classic favorites to multiple vegetarian and vegan options to seasonal “doctoral” pies like the Asian-reminiscent Almond Ra
or savory explosion Shia LaBeef.
“I’ve always been a science guy,” Damaske says. “I’d been traveling playing music a lot and I saw that pizza places all over the country were doing really fun, inventive things with pizza. Metro Detroit was really big into Detroit style, but there wasn’t much experimenting with flavor profiles.
"I was really into things that rhymed, so I came up with the idea of Pie Sci — pizza science — and pitched it to a couple of friends. My buddy, AJ Manoulian, was the first one to come back to me and say, ‘This is a really cool idea. I think we should try to do this.’”
A decade of growth and several transitions later, Damaske works alongside the brand’s new owners, Jim and Jamie Geary, to expand the reach of Pie Sci to the culinarily curious across Southeast Michigan.
“I’m so proud of our second location,” Damaske says. “If I were to grade it? A solid A. The food that they put out is just the quality that I’d want it to be. We don’t have the dining room inside, but we’ve been doing third-party delivery systems, and that was something we just didn’t have room for before. I’m super excited to help with another Pie Sci when it’s ready. The science of it is pushing the boundaries of pizza.”
Pizza Cat
25298 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park // (248) 850-8472 // pizzacat.com
Originally hailing from Toledo, this Midwest chain has set out to “keep pizza weird” — and they do. Whether it be pickles as a topping or hemp, keto and gluten-free crusts, Pizza Cat invites customers to choose their own adventure and enjoy a savory pie while they’re at it.
Opened in the fall of 2023, Pizza Cat Oak Park is one of three Michigan locations, which include a Madison Heights shop and a newly acquired store in Ann Arbor.
Rocco’s Pizzeria
10100 West Nine Mile Rd., Oak Park // (248) 206-7426 // https://roccos.pizza
A family-owned restaurant with Jersey roots, Rocco’s boasts an extensive menu overflowing with Italian American tradition. In addition to the pizza, guests can choose from an array of pastas, meatballs, subs, salads and more.
“We’ve spent over 40 years perfecting our craft,” states the Rocco’s team via their website. “With every pie we serve, we carry forward the tradition of using high-quality ingredients and paying close attention to every detail.”
All photos by Steve Koss.