5 Detroit Instagram accounts you need to follow right now

Instagram is more than just a social media platform. These days, it’s a networking tool, an online photo album, and a form of photo-blogging. The platform is also a great way to network with like-minded people and stay connected to things you are passionate about.
For us here at Model D, there’s nothing we are more passionate about than Detroit.
We compiled a shortlist of some of our favorite Detroit-focused IG accounts for you to follow and connect with and revel in the greatness of our city.
We love Detroiters, and we even love Detroiters who move away. Former Digital Media Director for the City of Detroit, Amber M. Lewis has relocated to New Orleans. Her captivating account gives life when it comes to glamorous pictures of herself and the beautiful scenery of NOLA.
Follow Amber for tips on creating social media content, beautiful shots of New Orleans, guest collaborations with other Detroiters, and just to revel in her melanated beauty.
@Detroit.history
The Official Historic Detroit Page
Follow this popular page to see beautiful, historic, and iconic pictures of Detroit. The pictures are largely black and white and capture scenes of our beautiful city in days gone by.
@CityofDetroit
The official Instagram of Detroit city government
The city of Detroit’s IG is a good follow. It is a great resource for information on things happening in the city. During the coronavirus pandemic, the page has directed Detroiters where to get tested and vaccinated.
The page also has a few highlights that feature great places to eat in the city, arts and culture must-sees, and historical insights. The page never misses a holiday and thoughtfully connects them with our fair city.
Celebrated photographer and lifelong Westside Detroiter, Nadir Ali is worth a follow just to look at his amazing artwork. His photos are moving and celebrate Detroit with a haunting beauty. “I try to use my Instagram to portray a positive image of the city,” Ali says of the photos that he shares with his 11,000+ followers.
Ali has deep relationships with many corporate and nonprofit organizations in the city. His visuals help tell stories to a broad audience through web content and social media posts. He is well-known for his ethereal drone shots that capture the city from the clouds.
@VisitDetroit
The Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau
Our good friends at Visit Detroit are a great follow because they are a clutch account to direct you to good food and good fun. The page shares a lot of great images from local photographers making it a good first stop to head down a Detroit photog rabbit hole.
The page has a lot of great highlight reels as well featuring sports, art, retailers, and, of course, food. More than 68,000 people keep tabs on the goings-on in the D through the page.
Honorable mentions:
Follow @modeldmedia
to keep up with many of the folks that we feature in our articles, we also frequently host “Instagram Takeovers” from some of our favorite metro area innovators.
Follow @detroitvseverybodyllc
, the premier brand of Detroit paraphernalia. Their collaboration with Gucci sold out in just three days.
Follow @bibathediva
just for the fun of it.