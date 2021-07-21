5 public parks you can reach by public transit

Summer is still here, and what better way to enjoy your leisure time than to check out these 5 local parks using our public transit system?
I know riding the bus isn’t always the most expedient way to get where you’re going in Metro Detroit, but a nice ride through the city gives you a chance to see the post-pandemic reemergence of metropolitan life. Plus, public transit will also save you some money when those summer gas prices start to rise. Bus fares start at $2 for 4 hours of transit use and offer reduced prices for youth and senior citizen riders at $0.50 while children 6 and under ride free.
Fortunately for us, the hard-working team at TRU, the Transportation Riders Union, has been seeking to improve bus riders' experiences for over 20 years. Board member David Gifford has created a helpful guide to using public transit which can be found here complete with maps, schedules, and guides to other points of interest in the city http://www.transitguidedetroit.com/
* A detailed list of bus routes and schedules can be found at https://detroitmi.gov/departments/detroit-department-transportation/bus-schedules
Martin Road Park
located at 1615 East Lewiston Avenue is a 32-acre park that features picnic areas, concession stands, 2 playground areas, basketball, softball/baseball diamond, and walking track. This park is also looking to add a splash pad play area in the future. Also included here are a community garden and Little Free Library for those avid summer readers.
Booth Park- Birmingham, MI
Booth Park
is located at 151 Martin Street and is situated at the intersection of Old Woodward and Harmon. This park features a playground, labyrinth and tunnels, turf hill amphitheater, walking trails that connect to Rouge River Trail, and open green spaces that are perfect for family activities. Booth park also uses its spacious area to host free family movie nights on the lawn. The next two movies to be shown are Elf on Friday, July 16th at 7:30 pm and Cars on Friday, August 13th at 7:30 pm. Bring your favorite snacks and something comfortable to sit on!
River Bends Park- Shelby Township, MI
River Bends Park
is located at 5700 22 Mile Road and features an 18-hole disc golf course, 5k marked walking and hiking trails, inclusive play areas centered for children with special needs, fire pits, grill, and pavilion area, Nature Center, camping for small groups, sand volleyball, Trap and Archery range, and a fishing area. The River Bends Park Bridge stretches across the Clinton River and is nice for lovely strolls or bike riding. Shelby Township is ever-expanding its trails initiative and looks to add more mileage to its course.
Garbutt Park- Ferndale, MI
Garbutt Park
is located at 200 Gardendale Street and features modern playground equipment, volleyball courts, grill/picnic area, 1/2 mile gravel track, and Safety Town, which is a scaled-down replica of the city of Ferndale that offers ways to help teach kids how to safely traverse their neighborhoods. This park's safety is so high you can dance if you want to and even leave your friends behind!
Veteran's Park- Hamtramck, MI
Veteran’s Park
is located at 8648 Joseph Campau Avenue and is one of Hamtramck’s largest parks. The park features a paved exercise trail, playground equipment, tennis courts, futsal, soccer, volleyball, multiple historic markers, and a memorial to Veterans. A perfect patriotic visit for those summer holidays celebrating our men and women in the military.