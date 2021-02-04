6 ways to celebrate Black History Month in Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights, in collaboration with members of the city’s recently formed African American Coalition
, is hosting a month-long series of events in celebration of Black History Month, aimed at increasing local recognition and engagement. Event's range from children's virtual storytime to art exhibitions to panel discussions on what life is like for African Americans in Macomb County.
“Black History Month is a time for recognizing and celebrating the many achievements and contributions African Americans have made to the formation of our country,” says Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. “We wanted to recognize the national month-long celebration, but we also wanted to underscore its importance locally by adopting a resolution recognizing February 2021 as Black History Month in Sterling Heights and working to host these educational and inspirational events for all our residents.”
Here's 6 ways to engage with events and activities in the city:
Sharron Allen is hosting a virtual storytime this month. Virtual Storytime
Sterling Heights Ethnic Community Committee and African American Coalition members Sharron Allen and Carmen Williams will read stories about Black History on the library’s Facebook page
. Visitors can join the second session on Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m.
Sterling Heights Public Library Classic Youth Programming
Upcoming programs will feature Black History themes through stories and crafts. Events include Toddler Time on Feb. 10 at 2:30 p.m., Preschool Storytime on Feb. 11 at 2:30 p.m. and Stories ‘n’ Such on Feb. 20 at 10:30 a.m. Registration is required and can be made by calling 586.446.2640 or online
.
Black Men in White Coats
On Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. the Sterling Heights Public Library Adult & Teen Programming will host a showing of the "Black Men in White Coats" documentary. This will be hosted virtually, with emailed instructions on how to view the documentary the morning of Feb. 12. Participants can view the documentary anytime between Feb. 12 at noon and Feb. 15 at noon. Registration is required and can be made by calling 586.446.2640 or online
.
In Our Own Voice: African American Art
Sterling Heights Public Library will partner with the Detroit Institute of Arts on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. for "In Our Own Voice: African American Art", a virtual presentation to build awareness of the creative contributions of African Americans from the 19th century to present day. Registration is required and can be made by calling 586.446.2640 or online
.
Walking In Our Shoes: Past, Present and Future – a Conversation on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Members of the city’s African American Coalition will join other prominent local figures to host a virtual panel discussion on Feb. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Discussion will focus on what life is like for African Americans in Macomb County.
Voting Matters: The Civil Rights Movement
Sterling Heights Public Library will partner with the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on Feb. 23 for "Voting Matters: The Civil Rights Movement", an interactive exhibition on how African Americans shaped the notion of what it means to have the right to vote. Registration is required and can be made by calling 586.446.2640 or online
.