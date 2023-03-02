PHOTOS: Scenes from this year's Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange

Each year, the Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange assembles the city and region’s diverse array of ethnic communities as a way to celebrate what makes us unique and what brings us together. Restaurants and food trucks bring selections from their menus to sample, dance troupes and performers provide the entertainment, and culturally-related organizations populate the display tables to offer unique insights into their own journeys.This year, it was the 25th annual Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange that took place at the Sterling Heights Community Center on Friday, Feb. 24. We sent photographer David Lewinski to document the festival and his photos already have us looking forward to next year's event. We'll let the pictures to the talking.