PHOTOS: Scenes from this year's Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange

Region
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Rural Innovation Exchange
Southwest Michigan
UPword - UP
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Flintside - Flint
Model D - Detroit
Rapid Growth - Grand Rapids
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
Cities
Ann Arbor
Berkley
Birmingham
Dearborn
Detroit
Ecorse
Farmington
Ferndale
Grosse Pointe
Hamtramck
Hazel Park
Mt. Clemens
Northville
Plymouth
Pontiac
Port Huron
Rochester
Roseville
Royal Oak
Sterling Heights
Village of Franklin
Wyandotte
Ypsilanti
Series
Metromode
City Dive
Community Redistricting
COVID19
Culture of Health
Detroit Driven
Dining Destinations
Early Education Matters
Ethnic Markets
Exploring Economic Equity
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Live, Work, Play in Macomb!
Macomb Parks & Trails
On The Ground
One Detroit
Sterling Heights Innovation District
Voices
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
MI Mental Health
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Michigan's State of Health Podcast
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
Cities
Ann Arbor
Berkley
Birmingham
Dearborn
Detroit
Ecorse
Farmington
Ferndale
Grosse Pointe
Hamtramck
Hazel Park
Mt. Clemens
Northville
Plymouth
Pontiac
Port Huron
Rochester
Roseville
Royal Oak
Sterling Heights
Village of Franklin
Wyandotte
Ypsilanti
Series
Metromode
City Dive
Community Redistricting
COVID19
Culture of Health
Detroit Driven
Dining Destinations
Early Education Matters
Ethnic Markets
Exploring Economic Equity
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Live, Work, Play in Macomb!
Macomb Parks & Trails
On The Ground
One Detroit
Sterling Heights Innovation District
Voices
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
MI Mental Health
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Michigan's State of Health Podcast
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
About
Contact
Sterling Heights
PHOTOS: Scenes from this year's Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange
David Lewinski
|
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Share
The 25th annual Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange took place on Friday, Feb. 24.
David Lewinski
Each year, the Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange assembles the city and region’s diverse array of ethnic communities as a way to celebrate what makes us unique and what brings us together. Restaurants and food trucks bring selections from their menus to sample, dance troupes and performers provide the entertainment, and culturally-related organizations populate the display tables to offer unique insights into their own journeys.
This year, it was the 25th annual Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange that took place at the Sterling Heights Community Center on Friday, Feb. 24. We sent photographer David Lewinski to document the festival and his photos already have us looking forward to next year's event. We'll let the pictures to the talking.
Share
Related Tags
Metromode Partner City
,
Sense of Place
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
Hop Lot Brewing Co. finds success with Up North vibe
Source: Rural Innovation Exchange
How the Fort Wayne chef behind Edith’s Food Shack is growing his catering business through TikTok
Source: Input Fort Wayne
Pioneering a neighborhood: locals turn empty lots into their forever homes
Source: The Helm Sandusky
Aviator Cookie Company flies into Bay City
Source: Route Bay City
Sponsored By
Regions
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Rural Innovation Exchange
Southwest Michigan
UPword - UP
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
About Metromode
Contact Us
Have a tip for us?
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.