Don’t miss out on these 10 experiences in the Detroit Month of Design

This September, Detroit proves why it is the first and only UNESCO City of Design
in the United States. The Detroit Month of Design (DMD) is celebrated with experiences ranging from exhibitions, installations, product launches, talks, tours, workshops and parties, there are endless possibilities to witness the many talents and innovations Detroit has to offer.
Dedalo Minosse Roadshow: Detroit
- Sept. 3-6, 2024, 9:00 A.M.– 6:00 P.M.
University of Detroit Mercy School, 4001 W McNichols Rd, Detroit, MI.
The University of Detroit Mercy School of Architecture and Community Development (SACD),
will be holding the 12th edition of the Dedalo Minosse International Prize
. For people with an interest in architecture, equitable development and international collaboration, this is the event to see. 20 different architects and designers will be featured with projects from across the globe including Marlon Blackwell who designed the Early Childhood Center on Marygrove’s Campus on McNichols Road.
A reception and panel discussion will be held on Sept. 4.
Constructing Futures AI -
Sept. 5, 2024, 5:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.
1001 Woodward Building, 1001 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI.
This event is for people that have an interest in futuristic construction and design. Constructing Futures
will focus on robotics, additive manufacturing, computational design, and AI. Detroit is known for its automotive industry, but there is also a strong presence in mass production and industrial robotics. The exhibition also serves to expand the influence of, and lay the groundwork for, conversations around construction innovation and how to build more intelligently in the future. The opening reception will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, however, the exhibit can be viewed from then until September 28.
“Composed” -
Sept. 6, 2024, 7:00 P.M. – 11:00 P.M.
Collected Detroit / Metropolitan Museum of Detroit Design , 905 Henry St, Detroit, MI.
“Composed” is an event for jazz and opera listeners alike and/or for people with an interest in the music genres as well as the local talent in Detroit. The Metropolitan Museum of Design Detroit (MM-O-DD)
provides access to educational enrichment and experiential opportunities to boost the design industry to diverse communities. As such, the three pillars of MM-O-DD are: Brainworxx, Biodesign,
and Honoring Black Design.
This event falls under the Honoring Black Design Pillar. Come to this event to investigate the design behind jazz and opera featuring Black composers.
Super Bloom: Quinn Faylor Solo Exhibition -
Sept. 7, 2024, 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.
Detroit, 2845 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI.
Super Bloom
is an immersive gallery experience by Quinn Faylor presented by PLAYGROUND DETROIT.
Super Bloom is an exhibition of meticulously crafted 3D sculptures and paintings grounded in vibrant abstraction and imaginative world-building. CNC and lap joinery manufacturing are processes used to create the sculptures' bright colors. This event will interest people who have a love for art, extravagant colors and personal identity. These works explore the embodiment of queerness and celebrate the extraordinary potential within relationships. Faylor, a multidisciplinary maker based in Detroit has various public murals across Michigan, as well as in San Francisco and Tokyo.
Quinn Faylor's work at the William's Rec Center.
Glow & Swing at Beacon Park -
Sept. 18, 2024, 9:00 A.M.– Oct. 2, 2024, 9:00 P.M.
Beacon Park, 1901 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI.
Ever swing on a swing full of LED lights at Beacon Park in Detroit? With this event, you can. Don’t miss out on an opportunity to experience a relaxing sway, hang out with friends and family, or an awesome photo opportunity with these one-of-a-kind LED Swings in Detroit's Beacon Park. The event runs all day, so go out and enjoy a chance to swing in style whether during the day or glowing in the night.
Better Cities Film Festival -
Sept.19 - 22, 2024
Campus Martius, 800 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI.
For aspiring filmmakers and/or for people who enjoy inspiring and uplifting storytelling, this is the event you don’t want to miss. Every year, the festival showcases screenings, tours, workshops, and social events that bring together filmmakers, urban planners, and community leaders to explore innovative ideas and successful projects from around the globe. On Thursday, Sept. 19 after the film screening, viewers and others will attend a signature DMD event, Eastern Market After Dark (EMAD),
which showcases an array of talented artists, businesses and musicians. Visitors will be treated to a district-wide night market and open studio featuring galleries, retailers, brand activations, and live music.
Sauna House Party-
Sep 20, 2024, 7:00 P.M. – 10:00 P.M.
Citizen Robotics , 2100 20th St, Detroit, MI.
If you’re interested in robotic construction, futuristic innovations, parametric design, 3D printing and learning how all of these features can reduce the cost of housing production, this event is right up your alley. They will live print a structure for everyone to see, highlighting its unique parametrically designed spiral shape. Changing the dimensions of the shape can lead to a number of different constructions, such as a dog house, a sauna or a tiny home. Citizen Robotics
created the first 3D-printed home in Michigan.
Their goal is to create affordable homes by this process to reduce the cost, raise awareness of this new technology and make housing more affordable for Detroiters. To learn more about what Citizen Robotics is and what they do, check out the sauna house party.
Immersion Detroit-
Sept. 26 6:00 PM.-10:00 P.M., Sept. 27 + Saturday Sept. 28: 2:00 P.M - 8:00 P.M.
8700 Mack, Detroit, MI.
Supplied
This event showcases large-scale Botanical Design from a collaborative group of floral designers, from Detroit and beyond. Hosted by Graham Stanton Co (Chelsea Farrugia and Robin Wilson), and Liza Lewis, guests are invited to enjoy and interact with floral art in an intimate and unique way. Each floral artist brings a fresh work of art and installation to the space for guests to enjoy, and when these installations are collected en masse, the effect is an immersive environment and a feast for the senses. Graham Stanton Co
specializes in large-format and luxury event floral design and event planning. To experience firsthand the beauty of floral art, RSVP your spot in Immersion Detroit.
ALT+F4 48hr Game Jam: Rebooting Community-
Sept. 26, 2024, 6:00 P.M. – Sept. 28, 2024, 6:00 PM
Lawrence Technological University, 21000 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI.
This event is for gamers and/or people that have a love for games and want to collaboratively experience and create a full game within 48 hours. Workspace will be available on campus throughout the Game Jam for in-person collaboration. After the event has ended, a committee of jurors will select the best entries and the winning participants will be awarded a prize during the Alt+F4 Conference Closing Reception. Previous game design experience is not required. If interested and want to register, click here
.
Autistic Creators Festival of Media, Performance, Design, and Story! -
Sept. 28, 2024, 3:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.
Tink Tank Animate , 18109 Livernois, Detroit, MI
Come to this all-ages event that showcases the talent of neurodiverse artists in the City of Detroit. There will be theatrical screenings, live book readings, live musical performances, projected zoom performances (readings, musical performances, talks), live stop-motion and hand-drawn animation demonstrations, and hands-on audience participation in stop-motion animation. The event is run by Tink Tank Animate
, which has been a leader in Neurodivergent content creation, production, distribution, and growth for over six years and has grown to an ever-expanding employment force of talent, empathy, patience, skill, joy, and confidence. To RSVP, click here
.