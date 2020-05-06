Is your fave Dearborn eatery open for curbside? Wonder no more.

As the COVID-19 crisis has thrown businesses into turmoil, it can be difficult to track which businesses remain open for curbside pickup, which offers delivery, and how their hours may have changed. But the East Dearborn Downtown Development Authority and West Dearborn Downtown Development Authority are streamlining that process with a one-stop listing of which Dearborn establishments are open for business.

The DDAs have created the Dearborn: Open for Business Facebook group and a directory on their website, both offering a comprehensive list of businesses' services, hours, and deals during the pandemic.

"We wanted to provide residents with one place to go to find out who all is doing what, instead of having to struggle to find that information," says Cristina Sheppard-Decius, executive director of the DDAs.

Both the Facebook group and the online directory also make note of the many unique deals and other twists Dearborn businesses are offering with their curbside and delivery services. Paradise Biryani Pointe, for example, is donating a meal to a local food bank for every meal customers purchase. Sheeba is offering free meals for children and seniors. Andiamo's Dearborn location is offering buy one, get one free entree up to $25.

"Quite a few of them have some kind of special," Sheppard-Decius says.

Sheppard-Decius says business owners have experienced a "mixed bag" of results since restaurants and non-essential businesses were ordered to close their doors to customers. She notes that almost all businesses tried to adopt a curbside and/or delivery model at first, but many decided within a week or so to temporarily cease all operations instead. Some did so out of concern for employees' safety, some lacked the infrastructure to support the new model, and others simply didn't have a sustainable amount of traffic.

However, Sheppard-Decius says those businesses that managed to make it through the initial struggles are now doing well.

"They are very much accustomed to what to expect," she says. "However, at the same time, they do have days when things surprise them. They'll get swamped with a lot of orders. Otherwise, I think things have more evened out."

While many have focused on the pickup and delivery services restaurants are offering during the pandemic, Sheppard-Decius notes that Dearborn retailers are also employing innovative strategies to stay afloat. The Open for Business group and the online directory also includes listings of Dearborn retailers – such as Green Brain Comics and Stormy Records, both offering online ordering and curbside pickup.

"I really just want to encourage customers to think about ways to pay it forward, to buy a gift card if they're not going to purchase something right then and there," Sheppard-Decius says. "It will help our businesses get through this time."

The online listings of quarantine-era business hours and offerings aren't the only ways the DDAs are working to encourage support of Dearborn businesses during this challenging time. The DDAs have also begun placing sandwich boards outside open businesses to help customers find them more easily. Sheppard-Decius says all these efforts showcase the unity that's existed among all Dearborn businesses long before COVID-19 hit Michigan.

"I don't think people really know or understand all the conversations we're having behind the scenes internally, trying to support each other," she says. "And this is definitely one of those ways that we're helping and supporting each other."