PHOTOS: A downtown Farmington public art walk

Region
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Rural Innovation Exchange
Southwest Michigan
UPword - UP
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Flintside - Flint
Model D - Detroit
Rapid Growth - Grand Rapids
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
Cities
Ann Arbor
Berkley
Birmingham
Dearborn
Detroit
Ecorse
Farmington
Ferndale
Grosse Pointe
Hamtramck
Hazel Park
Mt. Clemens
Northville
Oak Park
Plymouth
Pontiac
Port Huron
Rochester
Roseville
Royal Oak
Sterling Heights
Village of Franklin
Wyandotte
Ypsilanti
Series
Metromode
Block by Block
City Dive
Community Redistricting
COVID19
Culture of Health
Detroit Driven
Dining Destinations
Early Education Matters
Equity in our Parks
Ethnic Markets
Exploring Economic Equity
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Live, Work, Play in Macomb!
Macomb Parks & Trails
On The Ground
One Detroit
Sterling Heights Innovation District
Voices
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Block by Block
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Disability Inclusion
Early Education Matters
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
MI Mental Health
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Michigan's State of Health Podcast
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
Yours, Mine, & Ours - Public Health
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
Cities
Ann Arbor
Berkley
Birmingham
Dearborn
Detroit
Ecorse
Farmington
Ferndale
Grosse Pointe
Hamtramck
Hazel Park
Mt. Clemens
Northville
Oak Park
Plymouth
Pontiac
Port Huron
Rochester
Roseville
Royal Oak
Sterling Heights
Village of Franklin
Wyandotte
Ypsilanti
Series
Metromode
Block by Block
City Dive
Community Redistricting
COVID19
Culture of Health
Detroit Driven
Dining Destinations
Early Education Matters
Equity in our Parks
Ethnic Markets
Exploring Economic Equity
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Live, Work, Play in Macomb!
Macomb Parks & Trails
On The Ground
One Detroit
Sterling Heights Innovation District
Voices
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Block by Block
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Disability Inclusion
Early Education Matters
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
MI Mental Health
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Michigan's State of Health Podcast
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
Yours, Mine, & Ours - Public Health
About
Contact
Farmington
PHOTOS: A downtown Farmington public art walk
MJ Galbraith
|
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Share
A closeup of "The 125th Anniversary Sculpture" by Kegham Tazian.
It’s been a big year for public art in downtown Farmington, and the year’s most publicized artwork hasn’t even been installed yet. It started in February, when the Farmington DDA hosted
a public art fundraising gala
at GLP Financial Group headquarters. Those funds raised will be put toward the centerpiece of Masons Corner, a new park that will soon be built at the northwest intersection of Grand River Avenue and Farmington Road; the city recently celebrated
another fundraising milestone
, succeeding in its crowdfunding campaign for the new park. The park’s centerpiece, a monument to the city’s bicentennial, will be an interactive swing sculptured by the Nordin Brothers of Detroit Design Center.
There’s a lot of moving parts there, but Downtown Farmington made it happen. And while we await the latest public artwork to arrive downtown, we took a stroll up and down the city streets to see what precedes its installation. Here’s some of what we found.
A three-year partnership features a rotating series of sculptures from Michigan artist Ken Thompson at Riley Park.
"Split Also" by Ken Thompson.
"Welcome to Farmington" by John Martin.
"The 125th Anniversary Sculpture" by Kegham Tazian.
"A Tale of Two Countries" by Sandra Busko.
Farmington Civic Theater mural by Adrienne Pickett.
The future site of Masons Corner and the latest work from the Nordin Brothers.
"It's a Small Town, After All" by Mary Lou Stropoli.
Sculpture of noted Farmington official John D. Dinan by artist Janice B. Trimpe.
"Koi Pond" by Kate Aren.
This World War II plaque was installed at Farmington Memorial Park in May 2024.
"Vines Mural" by Mac Harthun.
Enjoy this story?
Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.
Share
Read more articles by
MJ Galbraith
.
MJ Galbraith is a writer and musician living in Detroit. Follow him on Twitter
@mikegalbraith
.
Related Tags
Arts and Culture
,
Metromode Partner City
,
Oakland County
,
Placemaking
,
Quality Of Life
,
Sense of Place
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
Historic church will become Tampa's Black History Museum
Source: 83Degrees
Navigating Success: Uncle Ducky's journey from the skies to the shores of Lake Superior
Source: Upword - UP
Small town, big luxury: Coppus Motors' legacy of Mercedes-Benz excellence in Tiffin
Source: The Helm Sandusky
Regional Housing Partnerships addressing need for affordable housing
Source: Flintside
Sponsored By
Regions
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Rural Innovation Exchange
Southwest Michigan
UPword - UP
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
About Metromode
Contact Us
Have a tip for us?
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.