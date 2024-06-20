Farmington

PHOTOS: A downtown Farmington public art walk

MJ Galbraith | Thursday, June 20, 2024
It’s been a big year for public art in downtown Farmington, and the year’s most publicized artwork hasn’t even been installed yet. It started in February, when the Farmington DDA hosted a public art fundraising gala at GLP Financial Group headquarters. Those funds raised will be put toward the centerpiece of Masons Corner, a new park that will soon be built at the northwest intersection of Grand River Avenue and Farmington Road; the city recently celebrated another fundraising milestone, succeeding in its crowdfunding campaign for the new park. The park’s centerpiece, a monument to the city’s bicentennial, will be an interactive swing sculptured by the Nordin Brothers of Detroit Design Center.

There’s a lot of moving parts there, but Downtown Farmington made it happen. And while we await the latest public artwork to arrive downtown, we took a stroll up and down the city streets to see what precedes its installation. Here’s some of what we found.


A three-year partnership features a rotating series of sculptures from Michigan artist Ken Thompson at Riley Park.
"Split Also" by Ken Thompson.

"Welcome to Farmington" by John Martin.

"The 125th Anniversary Sculpture" by Kegham Tazian.

"A Tale of Two Countries" by Sandra Busko.

Farmington Civic Theater mural by Adrienne Pickett.

The future site of Masons Corner and the latest work from the Nordin Brothers.

"It's a Small Town, After All" by Mary Lou Stropoli.

Sculpture of noted Farmington official John D. Dinan by artist Janice B. Trimpe.

"Koi Pond" by Kate Aren.

This World War II plaque was installed at Farmington Memorial Park in May 2024.

"Vines Mural" by Mac Harthun.
 
Read more articles by MJ Galbraith.

MJ Galbraith is a writer and musician living in Detroit. Follow him on Twitter @mikegalbraith.

