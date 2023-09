Revheads feed the need for speed at Full Throttle Adrenaline Park in Sterling Heights

Tony Eckrich, owner of Full Throttle Adrenaline Park.

Thomas Gray explains the safety rules.

Full Throttle is hosting the Motor City 2023 Kids Racing Series . Kids, 8 to 15 years old and at least 50 inches tall, can race competitively from September to the last race on Dec. 20. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and racers should expect to stay till 8:00 p.m. Each race has two qualifying races and final feature one. The cost per child is $55 and a $5 sign-in fee. There are also competitive and recreational leagues for adults and kids.



All photos by Martha Mejia.