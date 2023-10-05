Farmington

PHOTOS: Scenes from opening night of the month-long Grand Raven Festival in downtown Farmington

David Lewinski | Thursday, October 5, 2023
A 6-foot-tall, 700-pound raven has once again descended upon the streets of downtown Farmington and that can only mean one thing – we hope (it would be awfully troubling otherwise). The Grand Raven Festival has returned.

Now in its fourth year, this month-long celebration of October, the spookiest of months, conjures the spirit of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven” to revel in the fall season. It’s a uniquely downtown Farmington take on the unofficial poet laureate of Halloween and his lasting impact on this time of year, utilizing placemaking and the community’s own history to inform festival events, attractions, and programming.

The Grand Raven Festival officially began this past Friday, Sept. 29, with an opening night celebration that opened with a performance from the Brass Animals marching band, who led costumed revelers through the streets of downtown Farmington in a New Orleans-style parade. Partygoers then circled back to Riley Park, where the Aston Neighborhood Pleasure Group put an exclamation point on the evening with a performance at the Sundquist Pavilion.

Metromode contributing photographer David Lewinski was on hand to take in the action.

Brass Animals kick things off at the Sundquist Pavilion in Riley Park.

Festival-goers join in the fun and parade with the band through downtown Farmington.

An entrant in the annual Ravencrow Contest on display in Riley Park.



Parading past the historic Farmington State Savings Bank building, renovated by, and now headquarters to, Grand Raven sponsor GLP Financial Group.



Brass Animals and the crowd rally around Edgar the Grand Raven in front of downtown's historic Masonic Hall.





Revelers march along Grand River Avenue past the newly-opened and much buzzed about Cannelle Patisserie.




Visit Downtown Farmington online or on Facebook to learn more about the Grand Raven Festival and planned events.
How to celebrate the Grand Raven Festival this October in downtown Farmington

VICTORIAN WALK
Each Thursday in October | 6:30 p.m.
Join fellow lovers of the macabre as we haunt the streets of Farmington. We'll wind our way through town listening to a recitation of "The Raven" by Edgar Allan Poe. The walk begins at the Liberty Street entrance of the Farmington Community Library’s Farmington location at the stroke of 6:30 p.m. Victorian/macabre attire strongly encouraged.

GRAND RAVEN STORY SLAM
Friday, Oct. 20 | 7 p.m. | Blue Hat Coffee at The Masonic Lodge
Join us for an evening of captivating storytelling on the subject of Fear. Inspired by the Moth Story Hour model.  Share a five minute story in a welcoming and supporting atmosphere and connect with storytelling enthusiasts. Hosted by Emanuela DeCenso.

PUMPKIN CARVING CONTEST
Saturday, Oct. 21 - Tuesday, Oct. 24 | Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market
Pick up a free pumpkin while supplies last at the Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carve or paint it at home and return it to Riley Park on Tuesday, Oct. 24, to be on display through Halloween.

DOWNTOWN TRICK OR TREATING
Saturday, Oct. 28 | Noon to 2 p.m.
Family-friendly trick-or-treating at participating downtown Farmington businesses.

GRAND RAVEN COCKTAIL CRAWL
All month-long at participating businesses
Celebrate the season with festive raven-inspired cocktails from participating businesses. Basement Burger Bar, 1 Up Arcade Bar, Masa, Farmington Brewing Company, Sidecar Slider Bar, Chive Kitchen, Loft Cigar Lounge, Mi.Mosa, and more...

(Event listings via www.DowntownFarmington.org)
