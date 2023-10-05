PHOTOS: Scenes from opening night of the month-long Grand Raven Festival in downtown Farmington

How to celebrate the Grand Raven Festival this October in downtown Farmington



VICTORIAN WALK

Each Thursday in October | 6:30 p.m.

Join fellow lovers of the macabre as we haunt the streets of Farmington. We'll wind our way through town listening to a recitation of "The Raven" by Edgar Allan Poe. The walk begins at the Liberty Street entrance of the Farmington Community Library’s Farmington location at the stroke of 6:30 p.m. Victorian/macabre attire strongly encouraged.



GRAND RAVEN STORY SLAM

Friday, Oct. 20 | 7 p.m. | Blue Hat Coffee at The Masonic Lodge

Join us for an evening of captivating storytelling on the subject of Fear. Inspired by the Moth Story Hour model. Share a five minute story in a welcoming and supporting atmosphere and connect with storytelling enthusiasts. Hosted by Emanuela DeCenso.



PUMPKIN CARVING CONTEST

Saturday, Oct. 21 - Tuesday, Oct. 24 | Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market

Pick up a free pumpkin while supplies last at the Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Carve or paint it at home and return it to Riley Park on Tuesday, Oct. 24, to be on display through Halloween.



DOWNTOWN TRICK OR TREATING

Saturday, Oct. 28 | Noon to 2 p.m.

Family-friendly trick-or-treating at participating downtown Farmington businesses.



GRAND RAVEN COCKTAIL CRAWL

All month-long at participating businesses

Celebrate the season with festive raven-inspired cocktails from participating businesses. Basement Burger Bar, 1 Up Arcade Bar, Masa, Farmington Brewing Company, Sidecar Slider Bar, Chive Kitchen, Loft Cigar Lounge, Mi.Mosa, and more...



(Event listings via www.DowntownFarmington.org)