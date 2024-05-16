Get sustainable at these 5 thrift stores

As the old saying goes, one man's trash is another man's treasure.
Thrifting has become a popular trend, especially among young people. Nearly 15% of Americans
shop at thrift stores and consignment shops. Other than it being more affordable and trendy, it’s also sustainable.
With over 13 million tons
of clothing thrown into landfills, buying second-hand clothes can help reduce the amount of clothes thrown away. It can also reduce the amount of items that need to be produced, lowering carbon emissions.
From clothes and house decor to car parts here are 5 resale businesses to check out in Macomb County.
Second Glance
Photo Courtesy of Second Glance.A Michael Kors wristlet wallet inside Second Glance.
With two locations in Eastpoint and Grosse Pointe Woods, this spot holds a variety of items like clothes and household items.
This store tends to carry luxury brands like Michael Kors and Kate Spade. Items like shoes, purses, sunglasses, and fragrances.
Second Glance also carries a variety of kid and baby items like diapers and clothes for those who are looking to get something for their child at a reasonable price. There’s something for everyone of all ages.
Second Glance posts regularly on their Facebook to showcase what items they have and at which location. Their Eastpoint location is open every day from 10 to 6 pm except Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m.
Trouve Boutique Resale Photo Courtesy of Trove Boutique Resale. A green gown showcased on a mannequin at Trove Boutique Resale.
A chic fashion option, this boutique offers luxurious dresses and gowns for occasions like proms and weddings.
They also sell dress shoes and accessories like sunglasses and necklaces.
Check out their Facebook to find their latest items inside their store in Utica.
Big Mikes Used Auto Parts
Car parts don’t come cheap. To help save the bank, getting second-hand auto parts may be the way to go.
Serving used auto parts since 1984 for old and new cars, their website offers ways to find what customers need by either searching their inventory or by images.
For those who are not Spanish-speaking, they offer a Spanish search engine.
Big Mike’s also offers shipping to those who can’t make it to their building in Harrison Township. Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Saturdays till 4 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
Java Junk Coffee Shop & Resale Store
Photo Courtesy of Java Junk Coffee Shop & Resale Store
Grab a cup of coffee while checking out some vintage clothes or house decor at this thrift shop in Clinton Township. They specialize in refurbished household items.
Inside their coffee shop, they offer a full espresso bar, items like cappuccinos, lattes, and even bakery treats.
Java Junk can customize t-shirts with over 150 designs to choose from. People can also bring in their own designs.
They also have a customer rewards program. Every time someone shops at their business, they’ll stamp your Java Junk card and after spending $250 you'll receive 25% off your order.
To see what new items came in, check out their Facebook.
Vintage Garden
Photo Courtesy of Vintage Garden. A wooden wheel with attached baskets holding plants for sale at Vintage Garden in Mt. Clemens.
Specializing in home decor, this upscale boutique sells items a variety of items, often catering to the seasons. In the fall, they have things for Halloween and in winter they have Christmas items.
In the warmer months, they sell garden decors like plant stands and bird baths, and even plants themselves.
In Mt. Clemens, the Vintage Garden is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 am to 4 p.m. Don’t forget to check their Facebook to see what new they have in store.
