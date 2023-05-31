Steve Koss

Sterling Heights

PHOTOS: Scenes from this year's Sterling Heights' 44th Annual Memorial Day Parade

Steve Koss | Wednesday, May 31, 2023
This year's Memorial Day Parade in Sterling Heights was a special one, with the legendary Tuskegee Airmen remembered in a flyover during the day's ceremonies.

Photographer Steve Koss was on hand to take it all in, and for a complete breakdown of the day's events, and why they still matter, read "Sterling Heights finds ‘Victory through Unity’ in exciting Memorial Day Parade" from Metromode contributor Blake Woodruff.

Memorial Day Remarks from U.S. Congressman John James.

Parade Grand Marshal Larry D. Sargent.

The Tuskegee Airmen take flight over Sterling Heights City Hall.











The 1st Michigan Colonial Fife & Drum Corp.







The parade begins following the morning's ceremony.



















 
