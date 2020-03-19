Region
Metro Detroit COVID-19 Resources
Metromode
|
Thursday, March 19, 2020
If you have any tips or want a resource listed here,
please send an email.
Last updated March 18, 8:58 a.m.
News and Information
Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control
State of Michigan Coronavirus Homepage
Bridge Magazine's Michigan Coronavirus Tracker- updated often
MLive's timeline of coronavirus in Michigan
Staying Connected
Comcast is offering free internet for low-income families
Metro Detroit COVID-19 Support Facebook Group
Detour Detroit Facebook Group
Where to Find Food
Map of locations where Michigan kids can get food during school closure
Gleaners Community Distribution Sites
Foodbank of Eastern Michigan COVID-19 Resources
Food Delivery in Metro Detroit
Eater Detroit's Guide to navigating restaurant carryout and delivery service
Utica Community Schools currently has a meal distribution program for all children 18 and under. Please see
uticak12.org
for details.
Economic Support
Filing for unemployment with the State of Michigan
TechTown Small Business emergency fund for Detroit small business
Bartender emergency assistance fund
Michigan Small Business Development Center (SBDC) resources for COVID-19
How to Help
Donate food to Gleaners
Donate to United Way COVID-19 community response fund
Michigan Muslim COVID Volunteer Form
Resources for Staying Home with Kids
MetroParent's guide to hosting a virtual playdate
MetroParent's 10 Tips for Digital At-Home Learning During COVID-19
Staying Fit and Sane
Visit the Metroparks
Get DownDog Yoga app free for students K-12 and college
Free online workouts
More free online workouts
