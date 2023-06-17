PHOTOS: Two years on, Oxford rallies to mourn students, call for gun control

Calls for youth to vote, to run for office, and to lead the nation were heard loud and clear across Oxford on the weekend where more than 200 people gathered to march against gun violence.Oxford students, teachers, advocates and community members shared their experiences, including describing the way they barricaded their classroom doors and fled during the shooting that took place two years ago at the local high school. The attack killed four students, and left the community reeling.After sign-making and speeches in Centennial Park on M-24, participants marched from the downtown to the high school to show support for stricter gun control legislation. Metromode was there to capture the powerful scene.