With the completion of latest mural, a public art district takes shape in east downtown Dearborn

“Replenish,” by the POP Design Team, 2022. MJ Galbraith

Alanos Pizza & Subs is located at 14212 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn.

For this year’s mural, titled “Replenish,” students started putting paint to brick on July 11 and finished July 29, spending approximately three hours each morning, three days a week, on-site.

Eliana Pettigrew, a 17-year-old student at Theodore Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte and member of the latest POP cohort.

Professional artist and POP mentor Midwest Anthony.