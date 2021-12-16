PHOTOS: Romeo brings some Christmas magic with The Polar Express storywalk

Romeo residents Fabian and Allison Clemens bundled up this season to explore the historic village's first downtown storywalk with their children Hildegard, Meike, and Farris.Pages of the popular children’s picture book "The Polar Express", by Michigan author Chris van Allsburg, are displayed along a mapped walking path for families to enjoy literacy, their community, and the holiday season.The downtown area initiative is a collaboration between the Romeo District Library, the Romeo DDA, and Starkweather Arts Center."The book is beautiful and each page spread is already formatted like a piece of art," says Romeo District Library director Claire Lopiccolo. "The Polar Express is a classic that is beloved by all ages, and it's associated with lots of wonderful holiday memories for people."For many families feeling cautious about celebrating the season while COVID-19 cases consider rising in Michigan, the outdoor activity provides a safe way to connect with the village."The project itself is important because it gets people outside and moving," says Lopiccolo. "It makes literature come alive, and it reminds our residents what a wonderful community we have."