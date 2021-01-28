Social district a ‘game changer’ for bars and restaurants in downtown Farmington

“The cold is not deterring people” from enjoying The Syndicate, says Knight David Lewinski

Enjoying the Syndicate fire pits at Riley Park David Lewinski

“This allows us to grow beyond our borders,” says Schlaff David Lewinski

Riley Park Ice Rink has been busy since it opened, says Kate Knight David Lewinski

Farmington Brewing Company recently started a small in-house canning operation for their beer David Lewinski

The Civic Theater often sells buckets of popcorn to customers enjoying the patio at the Farmington Brewing Company David Lewinski

Greenhouses have been converted to outdoor dining pods in downtown Farmington David Lewinski

Downtown Farmington has been providing businesses free propane for outdoor heaters David Lewinski

The Syndicate is open seven days a week, from noon to 10 p.m. David Lewinski

The Syndicate, a social district in downtown Farmington, opened on New Year’s Eve David Lewinski

Riley Park is part of The Syndicate social district

“We’re very fortunate to have our two patios,” says Jacob Khalil, co-owner of MI.MOSA

“If there’s a 30-minute wait for a patio seat, people can grab a cocktail and walk to the park,” says Scot Pelc, co-owner of Sidecar Slider Bar