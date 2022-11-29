PHOTOS: All the happenings at Velocity Reinvented in Sterling Heights

Velocity first opened in 2011. The Velocity Reinvented community open house celebrated a new-look Velocity and helped usher in the next decade of entrepreneurship and innovation. David Lewinski

Students from the Rock & Roll Prep School of Shelby Township performed live.

Inside the Macomb Automation & Robotics Zone (MARZ), an educational nonprofit organization and Velocity tenant.

“Other mayors in cities not far from Sterling Heights say to me, Do you know how lucky you are to have that Velocity Center, to have a business incubator right in the heart of your city?” Sterling Heights Mayor Michael C. Taylor (center) said during his speech.

Velocity, the Sterling Heights business accelerator, incubator, and coworking space, has reinvented itself, bolstering its value to the community through a series of improvements and upgrades that were celebrated at the recent Velocity Reinvented community open house and grand reopening event held on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The event drew a wide range of community stakeholders and local business leaders, gathering together to celebrate what’s been accomplished thus far, and what’s to come.Photographer David Lewinski was on the scene. Here’s what he saw.