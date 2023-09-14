Community survey invites residents to shape the next decade (and then some) of Sterling Heights

It’s only 2023 but the City of Sterling Heights is already poised to look beyond 2030 and start thinking about the year 2040. And with the release of the Visioning 2040 Community Survey, Sterling Heights residents have the opportunity to take part in shaping the city’s future for years — and even decades — to come.
It’s been nearly a decade now since Sterling Heights adopted its 2030 Visioning plan. Since its adoption in 2014, that plan has informed the City in many of its decisions, resulting in a series of significant public investments and initiatives that have kept Sterling Heights within the top three communities
to live and raise a family in all of Macomb County.
Of those many investments and initiatives resulting from the 2030 Visioning plan — and, just as importantly, the community surveys that preceded its adoption — include the REcreating Recreation initiative (2016), which produced the award-winning Esports Arena, Bocce Barn, Community Center, and plenty more. It resulted in the formation of numerous community groups and alliances, sustainability initiatives like Think Sterling Green, public art programs, and cost- and water-saving overhauls to the water utility service.
The point, City Manager Mark Vanderpool told Metromode earlier this year, is to make Sterling Heights the best Sterling Heights available, be it for residents, business owners, and visitors alike: “This is a wonderful city to work for, because everyone is working to make it work. We’re not caught up in politics or opinions – everyone from the Mayor (Michael Taylor), to city council to DPW, we just want to make the city work. It’s about a commitment to excellence.”
Sterling Heights residents have until the end of September to complete the Visioning 2040 Community Survey and help inform the city’s future. True to their commitment to serving the breadth of the city’s diverse population, the survey is available in English, Arabic, and Spanish languages. It’s available online and, the city promises, should take about five minutes to complete.
Once residents follow the link, they’ll be asked to select three of the city’s strengths, three of its challenges, three of its most important long-term goals, and more. Should Sterling Heights invest more in their sustainability efforts? Pedestrian and bike pathways? Senior services?
