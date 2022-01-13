What our journalists are watching in 2022

What do you hope for in 2022? We asked our writers and photographers to tell us what they can't wait to cover more of for Metro Detroit, and what they are looking forward to this year.
What should we be covering? Tell us in the comments!
Kate Roff, Managing Editor
If the pandemic taught us anything, it's how much we need our communities, and a huge part of that involves the tangible places and spaces we come together. So, I look forward to our team covering the incredible placemaking
happening in pockets all over Metro Detroit — from brilliant augmented reality murals
in Sterling Heights, to inclusive public spaces in Pontiac
, to diverse dining scenes
popping up. There's been a lot of research around how placemaking in our cities (and local media's coverage of it
) strengthens communities across many levels — there's real power in that, and we are keen to report on more of it.
Erin Miller, Writer
As a reporter who has covered small businesses and "small tech" over the last three years, I'm looking forward to seeing what 2022 has in store for Metro Detroit's entrepreneurs and workforce. I'll be on the lookout for stories that show us how the economic impact of the pandemic has changed work and business in Metro Detroit, for better or worse.
I'll also be scoping out stories about new entrepreneurs and trailblazers overcoming the unique challenges of these times, and stories about how our tech industry is (still) giving Silicon Valley a run for its money — and, hopefully, making technology more ethical as we move further into the 21st century.
David Sands, Writer
Looking forward to the coming year, I'm excited to see how, if at all, climate change is embraced. I wrote several pieces in 2021 related to the topic for Model D's Resilient Neighborhoods
series about Eastside Community Network's sustainability work
and Bridging Communities' call for greater climate-related emergency planning across the region. So, having covered the issue a lot this year, I'm curious to see if this year's flooding has been a wake-up call for greater action on climate-related issues, which are sure to have outsized repercussions on frontline communities, but also provide opportunities to address equity issues through the development of green infrastructure.
What's more, I'm interested in seeing what sort of impact the mammoth federal infrastructure bill that was recently passed and the Build Back Better Act, which [at the time of writing] is still working its way through Congress, might have on Detroit in regards to climate change mitigation and green infrastructure. So there's plenty to be keeping an eye on when it comes to climate-related developments in 2022.
Joe Powers, Photographer
I don't want to jinx it, but I am looking forward to covering more in-person events. I am constantly trying to capture moments of connection and I have missed being able to photograph the great festivals, concerts, and community events we gather in crowds for — one of the most haunting stories I covered during COVID-19 was how our music venues are surviving
. I am also excited about covering some transit stories we have coming up, I am a keen cyclist and am loving some of the news coming out about urban bike paths and mountain bike trails. I look forward to playing around with some new tech to capture what the world looks like for cyclists in our cities.
Kyla L. Wright, Writer
In 2022, I'm excited to see the rise and re-elevation of Detroit in a national spotlight – specifically on the entertainment front. From the city being featured in TV shows on national television, to being the premise of many shows, and movies, this is the perfect way for Motown's image to return to what it once was. From Fox's "The Big Leap" to Starz's "BMF
", Detroit has created a quick and longstanding buzz on social media, and likely in the minds and hearts of the country. Standing on the shoulders of Motown
legends like Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Diana Ross, and others, we're beginning to make a modern "comeback," to the rest of the country, that is, because a real
Detroiter knows that the city, our pride, and our talent, never left.