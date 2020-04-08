Art & Words: City of Royal Oak connects kids and seniors isolated by COVID-19 pandemic

“Love needed; drawings wanted,” was a plea put out in late March by the City of Royal Oak.

The city is engaging young people and others to communicate with Royal Oak residents living in assisted living and memory care facilities via art and words. Artwork and letters are uploaded through a city weblink, the city forwards the files to the care facilities, and facility staff downloads the images, so it’s a safe process with no person-to-person contact. Jean Lichtenberg

This simple but meaningful project is working to combat the isolation that accompanies social distancing, especially for secluded seniors who are missing visits from family members and friends. Kathy Ostrowski, executive director at Chester Street Residence, one of two facilities downloading the art, says that receiving the notes, pictures, and paintings has been heartwarming for both residents and staff.



“It feels great to get communication from the community,” says Ostrowski. “Art and words create a connection for us in many ways. The colors and pictures can stir memories and emotions for each resident – childhood memories, pleasant memories. Often residents with dementia can be reached in a very positive way through pictures, painting and colorful scenes in a way that words can no longer communicate.”

While the idea of bringing together bored, lonely kids and isolated seniors who are missing visits from family members and friends have shown immediate benefits during the COVID-19 crisis, its roots were planted over a year ago when Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier began bringing together faith-based and nonprofit organizations to gauge needs in the community and determine how the city could best assist.

Fournier says that since the city doesn’t have a department of human services, he felt this group would be a way to learn about the city’s most vulnerable populations.



Hans Droxler

“We met a few times throughout the year, and it was great to rekindle the friendships, network and begin thinking of ways to help each other,” says Fournier. But when the COVID-19 crisis hit, “it was clear we needed to address the needs of those who are more isolated, poor and vulnerable.” He reconvened the group to brainstorm ideas remotely.





Mushky Glitsenstein, co-director of the Royal Oak Jewish Center - Chabad (and the youngest person on the call at 22) brought up the idea of doing something for lonely seniors by connecting them to out-of-school kids.

Glitsenstein says that in her experience, children love art and making others happy. As a child, she visited assisted living facilities with her father, singing to residents in their rooms.

“Giving children positive experiences doing acts of kindness is the greatest gift you could give them and society,” she says.

Royal Oak Jewish Center exists to strengthen Jewish commitment and values, thereby making the world a better and happier place. It is a branch of Chabad, with more than 3,500 centers around the world.

Fournier says that with the pandemic, communities face the physical aspect, like illness from the virus, the hysteria aspect, like hoarding, and the emotional aspect, like stress and access to companionship.



Ron Petrella

“Our alliance understands the emotional help needed to get us through this ordeal,” says Fournier. “Stress, anxiety, sadness, hopelessness, isolation, loneliness, are symptoms that many are facing – whether infected or not. We can do our best to treat these other symptoms while our dedicated medical professionals focus on the physical aspects.”

Fournier says that he is inspired by the work of Royal Oak’s clergy and nonprofits.

For Glitsenstein, who says that loneliness is a dreaded emotion, outreach to area seniors is crucial to keeping up spirits.

“While the rest of the population is either living with their families, working, or using technology for entertainment, the senior population doesn't have these outlets, she says. “With no visitors allowed, this time could be devastating for them.”

According to Davids, the city has collected a little bit of everything, from kid art to adult art to letters to photographs of kids. “It makes me feel better just looking at them,” says Davids. “We aren't saving lives, but we are bringing smiles to people that really need them and giving others the opportunity to give joy. Giving is better than receiving. It's true.”

For Royal Oak’s community engagement specialist, Judy Davids, who has been involved in the project from the early stages, this work hits close to home. Her own mother is cloistered in an assisted living facility, feeling lonely and depressed. Judy stands outside her room and talks to her by phone through a window.

“I know firsthand how terrible this is for her and the nursing staff. It is just awful and we all feel hopeless at times,” says Davids.

She is happily on board to help bring some cheer to older adults like her mother. She set up the upload form and used the city's social media platforms and Nextdoor to make the request

Uploads are currently being sent to

Royal Oak House