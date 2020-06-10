Black owned businesses in the ‘burbs

When it comes to Metro Detroit, Black-owned businesses represent a diverse array of industries, from corner bakeries to signature clothing lines to automotive suppliers. Some are small, some are large, and some are growing – and fast.

If you want to support the Black community in Detroit’s suburbs, then you’ll want to support these local Black-owned businesses.

While no means complete, the following represent just a sample of the many incredible Black-owned businesses of metro Detroit.

EnJoya Sweets (17804 E. 13 Mile Rd. in Roseville)

Started in Flint but since relocated to Metro Detroit, the family-run EnJoya Sweets sells its baked goods, treats, and sweets from a storefront in Roseville. The bakery specializes in handmade items baked from scratch, featuring both classic favorites and creative takes, the latter of which includes items like the strawberry crunch cheesecake, a Hennessy caramel cheesecake, and “superman” cookies and cakes.

The Dirt Label (319 S. Washington Ave. in Royal Oak)

With its flagship store in downtown Royal Oak, the cursive script of The Dirt Label logo adorning the storefront on Washington Avenue is bold, sticking in the minds of passers-by. So expect nothing less from the items carried inside, t-shirts designed in-house, and often reflecting current events. See Limited edition “Big Gretch” and “Kanye Forbes” tees, among many others.

Amour Your Body (44444 Mound Rd. in Sterling Heights)

Started in the founder’s kitchen, the Amour Your Body skincare line now operates out of a space in Sterling Heights. The homemade body butter was created specifically to help treat the skin disorders of family members and has since proved popular enough to become a business, giving way to a whole line of all-natural skincare and beauty products. There is also the Amour Your Business offshoot, which provides private labeling services for its products.

Beans & Cornbread (29508 Northwestern Hwy. in Southfield)

Consistently taking home awards and honors both locally and nationwide, the southern and soul food restaurant Beans & Cornbread operates a restaurant and bar in Southfield and also a mobile food truck. As the name suggests, think southern-fried chicken, farm-raised catfish, and Louisiana gumbo among its fare. The restaurant claims celebrity chef Rachel Ray, The Chew tv show, and GQ magazine among its many fans.

Piston Group (3000 Town Center in Southfield)

While many professional athletes leave the area once they finish their careers here, that’s not the case for former Detroit Piston Vinnie “the Microwave” Johnson, a member of the Bad Boys-era championship Pistons teams. Johnson stuck around to start the automotive manufacturing family of companies Piston Group. Founded in 1995, Piston Group has grown to become one of the largest minority-owned automotive suppliers in the country, employing more than 11,000 people across 21 facilities in North America.

Peteet’s Famous Cheesecakes (13835 W. Nine Mile Rd. in Oak Park)

With a second location in West Bloomfield, Peteet’s Famous Cheesecakes has grown from its original Oak Park roots — though the flagship store is still there. Peteet’s signature item is a two-layer cheesecake made from scratch. In addition to their cheesecake, Peteet’s makes everything from milkshakes to cannolis, pies to sundaes. They even make gluten-free and sugar-free cheesecakes, too.

Chemico (25200 Telegraph Rd. in Southfield)

Founded in Chesterfield in 1989, Chemico Systems was named to Black Enterprise’s Top 100 list of the nation’s largest minority-owned businesses in 2010. A chemical management service provider, Chemico reduces chemical waste and cost, as well as environmental impact, for its clients, many of which include top automotive companies like General Motors and Fiat Chrysler.