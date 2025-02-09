Black-owned foodie businesses you should know about, and try

An estimated 48.3 million people in the U.S. identify as Black, and Detroit is one of the top 10 cities in the U.S. for a majority-Black population. It's no wonder there is a huge selection of Black-owned restaurants, patisseries, and cocktail lounges located nearby, but making their mark on the world.Here are just a few of our foodie favorites, in time for Valentine's:37700 Six Mile Road, LivoniaNakija Mills makes exquisite edible bouquets and towers assembled with fresh strawberries and berries.17337 Lahser, DetroitA delicious selection of savory and sweet treats with a mix of pies, cakes, cookies, ice cream...need we say more?6568 Woodward, DetroitAward-winning East African food in a cheerful space, run by the nicest folks you'll ever meet.7400 W McNichols Rd, DetroitA new hot spotchallenging the norms with meticulously crafted non-alcoholic cocktails.19363 Livernois, DetroitQuality baked goods that are wholesome and organic.Online or phone-onlyA proud, second-generation woman-owned business with a rich history of dedication, passion, and tasty cakes!19329 Livernois, DetroitA Black-owned restaurant in Detroit offering authentic Mexican cuisine.​​​​​​​