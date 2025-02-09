Black-owned foodie businesses you should know about, and try

An estimated 48.3 million people in the U.S. identify as Black, and Detroit is one of the top 10 cities in the U.S. for a majority-Black population. It's no wonder there is a huge selection of Black-owned restaurants, patisseries, and cocktail lounges located nearby, but making their mark on the world.
Here are just a few of our foodie favorites, in time for Valentine's:
Lekker Choco Treats
37700 Six Mile Road, Livonia
Nakija Mills makes exquisite edible bouquets and towers assembled with fresh strawberries and berries.
Sweet Potato Sensations
17337 Lahser, Detroit
A delicious selection of savory and sweet treats with a mix of pies, cakes, cookies, ice cream...need we say more?
Baobab Fare
6568 Woodward, Detroit
Award-winning East African food in a cheerful space, run by the nicest folks you'll ever meet.
Mockery Zero Proof
7400 W McNichols Rd, Detroit
A new hot spot
challenging the norms with meticulously crafted non-alcoholic cocktails.
Good Cakes & Bakes
19363 Livernois, Detroit
Quality baked goods that are wholesome and organic.
Terri's Cakes Detroit
Online or phone-only
A proud, second-generation woman-owned business with a rich history of dedication, passion, and tasty cakes!
Pequeño Cantina
19329 Livernois, Detroit
A Black-owned restaurant in Detroit offering authentic Mexican cuisine.
