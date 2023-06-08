Region
Farmington
PHOTOS: Authors, artists, and skateboarders make for a lively weekend in downtown Farmington
David Lewinski
|
Thursday, June 8, 2023
The 14th annual Art on the Grand returned with an exclamation point.
David Lewinski
It was a Venn diagram of arts and culture in downtown Farmington this past weekend, where three distinct events overlapped atop Grand River Avenue and resulted in a pretty special weekend for all things creative.
Art on the Grand, one of Michigan's biggest fine arts and craft fairs, returned for its 14th year. And while always a popular event, this year's iteration was complemented by two attractions that put an exclamation point on a big weekend that took over the city streets and sidewalks along and aside Grand River.
PLUS Skateboarding celebrated its 20th year in business in downtown Farmington with a special exhibition at nearby Skep Space, where local artists painted skateboards and auctioned them off to support local art initiatives.
It was also the inaugural Farmington Author & Book Festival in nearby Memorial Park, where Michigan authors sold and read from their works while patrons thumbed through pages and hobnobbed with our local literary set.
We sent photographer David Lewinski to capture it all.
