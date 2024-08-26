Detroit collaborative builds future leaders by introducing kids to hiking and camping

Teens with the BuildOn Program in Detroit pose during their summer campout at Scout Hollow Campground in Rouge Park, coordinated by Detroit Outdoors. TJ Samuels

Detroit Outdoors Rachel Felder.

Detroit Outdoors Garrett Dempsey.

Garrett Dempsey Camping gear staged for a youth campout in Scout Hollow.

Jac Kyle A camper looks across Detroit Outdoors tents set up in Scout Hollow Campground in Rouge Park.

Garrett Dempsey A YMCA Bold and Gold crew ready to load up for a backpacking adventure.

Detroit Outdoors Isaac Piepszwoski.

Detroit Outdoors Alana Murrie, Jared Roblero-Morales, Mads Martinez, Adrian Gutierrez, and Naja Flemings on a Detroit Outdoors trip to the Boundary Waters region in Ontario.

Detroit Outdoors Student Mads Martinez joins Detroit Outdoors instructor Isaac Piepszowski on a sunset paddle in the Boundary Waters region of Ontario.

Detroit Outdoors Detroit Outdoors staffer Jac Kyle with students Naja Flemings, Mads Martinez, Adrian Gutierrez, and Alana Murrie on a Detroit Outdoors trip to Brule Lake in Minnesota.