City of Ecorse studies region’s workforce assets and needs

Just before Christmas, U.S. Steel announced it would be idling its plants and laying off more than 1500 workers in Ecorse and River Rouge. While the news was not welcome, neither was it entirely unexpected. Downriver communities have been dealing with the impacts of deindustrialization and plant closures for decades.

"The reality is places like Ecorse have struggled in the last 30, 40 years with de-industrialization, loss of population, and loss of tax base," says Larry Steckelberg, administrator of the Community Services Division within the Michigan Department of Treasury. "The path forward is to try and redevelop and recreate economic activity in the community."

The City of Ecorse has been working diligently to diversify its economy, stabilize its housing, and leverage its assets in recent years, according to City Administrator Richard Marsh. He points to the city’s focus on redevelopment of the Mill Street property, planning for the redevelopment of the Jefferson Corridor through Ecorse and River Rouge, and the creation of a new Downtown Development Authority to help guide commercial redevelopment as examples of the City of Ecorse taking hold of its future.

“Ecorse has recognized that we need to be proactive about our economic development,” says Marsh. ”We are the architects of our future.”

Marsh also points to efforts to create a strong quality of life for Ecorse residents, including its neighborhood stabilization program that acquires and rehabilitates residential properties and bundles vacant properties for residential redevelopment. Finally, Marsh points to the city’s plan to enhance its recreational assets, including the creation of bicycle lanes along Jefferson Avenue and kayak infrastructure along Ecorse Creek that will connect to the region’s land and water trails as the city’s “crowning jewel.”

“People love water,” says Marsh, “and Ecorse’s location right on the Detroit River gives us a huge competitive asset that we need to take advantage of.”

Steckelberg says that his office has begun to be more proactive about working with municipalities like Ecorse that have emerged from state receivership or might be in financial distress, helping them to chart a course for new economic paths and adapting their workforce to leverage new opportunities.

"Treasury has had a longstanding function of oversight of local finance," says Steckelberg. "But we've been much more proactive in the last several years. The idea is that if we can reach into the community early and help them overcome those problems, we can avoid further and deeper problems in the future."

One of the ways Ecorse is working to chart its path forward is through evaluating the assets, needs, and potential of its workforce.

Representatives of the Ecorse Mill Street Site Readiness Team (Kyle Seidel, AEW; Paula Boase, DCC; Councilman Donald Agee Jr.; Mayor Lamar Tidwell; Mayor Pro Tem Darcel Brown; Councilman John Miller; Megan Napier, AKT Peerless; Larry Steckelberg, Michigan Dept. of Treasury; Sally Hodges, McKenna; Richard Marsh, City Administrator). (Other members of the team not present in the photo include Nicole Whitehead, MEDC; Eric Cline, Michigan Dept. of Treasury; Dan Gough, Michigan EGLE; Kennis Wooten, DTE; Jim Perry, DCC; Vince Ranger, MDOT; Terri Beaumont, City of Ecorse)