3 unique shops that gift seekers can only find in Macomb County

Birch and Arrow (David Lewinski)

Birch and Arrow carries vintage and hand-crafted goods. (David Lewinski)

Deer Camp in Sterling Heights carries coffee, outdoor accessories, and Michigan-related goods. (Deer Camp)

Deer Camp owner Julie Majewski (Deer Camp)

Kitty Deluxe in St. Clair Shores is stocked full of jewelry, mementos, and other items crafted by local artisans. (David Lewinski)

Owner Cat Massof makes some of the handmade jewelry found at Cat Deluxe by herself. (David Lewinski)