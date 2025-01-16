Macomb's GDP hit $53B in 2024, here is where the county's investing

“We don’t put all our eggs in one basket,” says Vicky Rowinski, Macomb County’s planning and economic development (MCPED) director.
Macomb County’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is at an all-time high of $53 billion says Dan Rochon, the economic development data specialist with the county. In 2024, The total investments MCPED was involved with was over $408 million, with 1,786 jobs retained and created.
There are five target industries MCPED especially focus on: automotive and mobility, aerospace and defense, agriculture and food processing, distribution and logistics, and automation and robotics.
“But automotive is our bread and butter,” Rochon says.
Automotive and Mobility
The county worked with over 10 automotive companies from Paslin to Gestamp, creating over 400 jobs in 2024 alone. With a GDP of $12 billion, they always promote their manufacturing industry through initiatives like MFG Day
.
Last year was a tricky one, especially for automotive, Rowinski says, referring to the talks of what the future of vehicles may look like. With more people buying electric cars
, there are shifts in the industry to keep an eye on.
Aerospace and Defense
The county is also known for its aerospace and defense industry, with Selfridge Air National Guard Base
at the forefront. Last year, the industry accounted for nearly 40,000 jobs in the county and is currently sitting at a GDP of $6.5 billion.
There is a lot of activity in aerospace and defense, Rowinski says. In 2024, there was an increase in Navy budgets, along with a partnership with Macomb Community College to train welders for the Army through the Michigan Maritime Maritime (M3) Initiative
. This is to build more talent in the industry and help keep up with the supply chain demands.
“There will always be a need for our defense industry,” Rochon says.
Vern Kulman, Macomb County
Agriculture and Food Processing
“You wouldn’t look at Macomb County and think farming, but there is this little nugget or hidden gem in the northern portion of the county,” Rochon says.
Macomb has been in the farming game since its inception in the 1700s, and the tradition of manufacturing and farming has led to the growth of food processing. There are 457 farms in the county with over 108 food processors. The agriculture and food processing sector contributes $343 million
annually to the county’s GDP. They are also in the top 5% nationwide for the production of nursery, greenhouse, floriculture and sod products.
Last year, they worked on projects with companies like Blakes Farms
and Fairway Packaging
and are looking to expect a 96% job growth from 2019-2029.
To continue their farming legacy, the county is preserving farmland for future farmers
. There are 298 new and beginning producers, which is a hopeful outlook on the future of the industry.
“It's part of our heritage here in the county,” Rochon says. “And now the next generation of farmers are taking over and leaving the industry in good hands.”
Distribution and Logistics
“It’s one of our fastest growing industries, and it's a high-paying industry,” Rochon says. One of the highest in-demand jobs in the county currently is truck driving.
With over 1,000 companies involved including Amazon and Home Depot, although mainly automotive, this industry has seen an over 90% increase in jobs and is continuing to grow. It also has a GDP of $1.9 billion.
There are potential plans in the works for cross-border trading with Canada and distributing parts to other states as the Gordy Hall Bridge
opens in spring 2025, but nothing is set in stone, Rowinski says.
Automation and Robotics
This industry touches almost every other industry in the county, Rowinski says. With a GDP of $5.1 billion, it’s projected to have an 82% growth rate.
“We may have a business in this sector that designs and manufactures assembly systems for automotive, consumer goods, and food processing,” Rowinski says. “They have a diversified portfolio and are industry-agnostic, meaning they can withstand temporary downturns in any of the markets. With the advancements in Industry 4.0, many of our businesses are involved with our Macomb Next project to help them upgrade their hardware/software with industry grants.”
Macomb Next
is a program that helps local businesses move into the digital transformation or “The Fourth Industrial Revolution,” also known as Industry 4.0.
What Does 2025 Look Like?
There’s a lot of financial sustainability here in Macomb County, Rochon says.
“We’ve stayed resilient,” Rochon says. “I’ve been in this job for 10 years, and nothing has blown up or gone haywire and that’s incredible.”
There are 65 projects in the pipeline heading into 2025 covering four of the five targeted industries, primarily automotive and advanced manufacturing. Although the county's focus is on these five main sectors, Rowinski says they are always looking to grow other industries like retail and healthcare.