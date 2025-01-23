Michigan women in real estate: What to expect in 2025

Realtors face some considerable challenges in 2025, including political uncertainty, high financing costs, housing affordability, soaring insurance costs, and labor shortages per the National Association of Realtors
. Women realtors have additional struggles that they must overcome to be successful.
“The challenges for most women in commercial real estate will be access to information, capital, lack of time, and balancing real estate with personal life and obligations,” says Brinda Devine, a co-founder and now treasurer of the Women’s Sustainable Development Initiative
(WSDI).
Cynthia Morfin, a realtor with over thirty years of experience in Michigan and California and a top realtor for eXp Realty, agrees with Devine.
“One of the main challenges is navigating a highly competitive industry while balancing personal commitments and maintaining confidence in a field that can sometimes undervalue women’s contributions,” says Morfin. She also feels that women realtors’ expertise may initially be doubted by clients.
Devine, along with co-founders Karen AD Burton, Jill Ferarri, Lisa Berden, and Rachele Downs formed the WSDI to help level the playing field for women realtors.
WSDI is a 501c3 whose mission is to empower emerging women real estate developers working on projects in low-income communities. The group provides resources and funding for realtors to undertake projects that incorporate governance, environmental, and social practices within these neighborhoods.
"WSDI's mission is to continue what we are doing, to mentor and support emerging women developers in and outside of Michigan, so that they are prepared to access critical funding for their projects,” says Devine.
Devine is well-versed in the issues women face in the field, having worked as a commercial developer and real developer for over three decades. In 2020, she founded P8 Real Estate Solutions, a development company dedicated to revitalizing small-scale retail spaces within Detroit neighborhoods. In 2024, her company renovated a century-old building in Detroit to create Kornr Store — a neighborhood market located in Detroit’s historic NW Goldberg neighborhood.
What's ahead
According to RealComp II Ltd
, which supplies high-quality real estate data to realtors within the state, Michigan’s 2025 real estate market is expected to be competitive, with a limited supply of houses and a high demand from buyers.
Housing prices are expected to increase by 3 to 5%. Lucrative areas for buying and selling include Detroit and its suburbs. In November 2024, Detroit residential home sales were their highest since 2021. In Detroit, in November 2024, the median house price was $94,500, an 18.1% increase from 2023. Across metro Detroit, median home prices rose from $240,000 to $265,000 in Wayne, Livingston, Lapeer, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair counties.
One of the most innovative projects by WSDI is the WE Build Program, launched in 2024. WE Build is an intense 11-month training program that helps participants with pre-development activities and prepares their projects for applications for financing.
Applicants are paired with a mentor, partake in group learning, work with interactive courses online, and do site visits. At the end of the course, participants are eligible for a $50,000 recoverable grant to support their work in the program. The 2024 cohort finished with seven graduates.
Some of the requirements for WE Build is having two years of real estate or development experience, demonstrating a commitment to responsible and sustainable real estate development with a development project or business, and being affiliated with a woman-owned real estate development business or a women-led nonprofit. Applications for WE Build 2026 open in the third or fourth quarter of this year.
Challenges in the field
WSDI has faced difficulties since its inception. “As a relatively new organization, the biggest challenge we faced was accessing consistent resources to help support our community of emerging women developers,” says Devine.
WSDI’s community has expanded to over one hundred women who are actively working on their development dream or an active real estate development project. The group grew mainly by word of mouth and women finding WSDI’s website. Success for the organization is to reach more women owning and developing real estate.
Two projects Devine is proud of include a groundbreaking happening in Pontiac with one of thier cohort members, Ronita Coleman, and the completed redevelopment and opening of Candela Detroit, an entertainment venue in Southwest Detroit by another member of the WSDI community, Paula Anderanin.
Devine had some advice to women realtor’s trying to overcome their difficulties. “A woman can overcome her challenges, but it is difficult, time consuming, and expensive. She must be open to learning new things, stepping out of her comfort zone and being resilient.”
Morfin overcame her challenges by focusing on building her knowledge, staying disciplined, and being confident in the value she brings to her clients. Surrounding herself with supportive mentors and colleagues, as well as leaning on her faith, has also been key to her success. “I remind myself daily that persistence and integrity lead to long-term success.”
For women who are considering entering the field of real estate, there are some things Morfin recommends. The biggest thing is to know “why”; why get into real estate? Solely for money? Or if there is a need/vision/purpose? Morfin recommends reading articles, signing up for webinars, studying, taking classes, and joining related organizations.
“Build a strong network, keep learning, and never be afraid to ask for help or guidance,” says Morfin. "
Real estate requires resilience and a positive attitude, so staying true to your values and finding your unique voice will set you apart."
