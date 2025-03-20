PHOTOS: Finding Sterling Heights' 19th century past on the 190th anniversary of Jefferson Township

The historic 1875 home of Albert and Mary Saal, located at 41577 Saal Rd. MJ Galbraith

Restored in the early 1980s is the Upton House, which was built in 1867 by Sarah and William Upton on their farm.

Sculptor Janice B. Trimpe unveiled her tribute to the Upton Family, "Sarah's Heirloom," in 2002.

The Upton House is renowned for its design flourishes in the Italianate style.

The historic 1887 home of John and Margaret Ruby at 42369 Schoenherr Rd.

The Ruby House from another angle.

The historic 1891 home of Robert and Christine Petts at 5235 18 1/2 Mile Rd.

The historic 1875 home of John and Philena Rice at 37840 Utica Rd.

Three U.S. Civil War veterans are buried at the historic Edgerton Cemetery.

The historic cemetery is accessible to the public, although tucked away behind several relatively new housing developments.

Officially unveiled in 2023 on Dodge Park Road, the Holcombe Beach historical marker recognizes the area's deep history well before the establishment of Jefferson Township and Sterling Heights.

It was some 190 years ago, on March 17, 1835, when the area that would one day become site to Michigan's fourth largest city, Sterling Heights, was established as Jefferson Township. And while the sprawling city has grown mightily since its days as a bucolic farming community, there are remnants of its early history that still stand today. We went out and found some of them.