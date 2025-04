A grand opening celebration for the Community Garden at Nelson Park is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 1. MJ Galbraith

Nelson Park is located at 2775 15 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights.

As work crews put the finishing touches on Sterling Heights' brand new Community Garden at Nelson Park, the city's Parks & Recreation Department prepares for a big grand opening celebration fit for a community garden big in both size and scope. With 123 garden beds available to residents of Sterling Heights and neighboring Warren, the addition to Nelson Park also includes a new public plaza and butterfly conservatory. As for the grand opening celebration , the public is invited to an event that includes three food trucks, giveaways, crafts and activities, music, and more.We captured some of the final work underway as spring rolls in full bloom.