Royal Oak parents work to promote diversity and inclusion in Royal Oak Schools

In response to the national social justice movement following the death of George Floyd, Royal Oak Schools released a statement on June 2 declaring their commitment to “equity, inclusion, and the celebration of diversity.”

The Royal Oak Multicultural Parents Association, ROMPA in an open letter response, however, was disappointed with the district’s lack of concrete action, and hope the district will be more open to change than they have been in the past. The open letter, sent July 24, had collected over 250 signatures.

Established in 2017, ROMPA has been working to improve three main focus areas — a complete and culturally competent curriculum for all levels, racial disparities in academic achievement and discipline, and diverse staff.

“[These] are goals that we have persistently asked the superintendent to address and meet with an executable plan and metrics for measuring success,” the open letter said. “With each of these goals, we have been met with resistance, denial, and patronizing platitudes from the superintendent. We now turn to the School Board and ask that you hear your constituents and take action to move Royal Oak Schools firmly into the 21st century.”

ROMPA also hosted a town hall following the release of Royal Oak Schools’ letter on Tuesday, July 14, which led to the formal open letter response. At the meeting, ROMPA parents and former students of Royal Oak Schools shared their experiences.

“What the letter is saying is the district has a certain type of climate and culture that is welcoming and does not tolerate racism and what we saw from students in the town hall — all of whom have been in the district in the last three years, three of whom just graduated last year, one who left the district because of the racial harassment she was getting — and what we saw from those students is what is at the heart of ROMPA’s mission,” ROMPA co-organizer Lisa Ze Winters said. “We do not want any more students of color to have to experience what those four students experienced.

The town hall confirmed what ROMPA was suspecting — students at Royal Oak Schools have a different experience based on their race.

A 2019 graduate from Royal Oak High Schools, Elliot Widd, sent a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for information on objective and subjective disciplinary infractions based on race. The data showed that while minorities only comprise 11% of the student population but received 35% of all suspensions. According to Widd, the data he received agreed with anecdotal stories he heard from classmates.

“I always just saw weird things going on, and I thought maybe this isn’t how things [should] work, but when you’re little you’re more like, OK, this is just how things work, things aren’t fair,” Widd said.

Widd shared a story about a Black friend who was suspended for filming a fight between two white classmates. Neither of the students involved in the fight were suspended, but the student who filmed it was told the police might have to get involved during a lecture that resulted in a three-day suspension. Widd, who went through his K-12 career with no severe infractions, hopes Royal Oak Schools will change their policies to promote student success.

“I want every student to be treated how I was treated in Royal Oak Schools — ‘you’re a kid, you make mistakes. Our main goal is to keep you in school to keep you learning and to keep you supported,’” Widd said.

ROMPA is hoping their continued efforts to improve Royal Oak Schools will not be met with resistance and will make the needed changes to improve their schools.

“Royal Oak is not special,” Ze Winters said, “but Royal Oak can make itself special if they can address these issues and become an example.”