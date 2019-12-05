Dearborn

David Lewinski | Thursday, December 05, 2019

PHOTOS: Small business holiday shopping in Downtown Dearborn

Looking for a place to shop local this holiday season? Consider Dearborn. Metromode's photographer David Lewinski spent Small Business Saturday documenting the experience. Here are some of the highlights.
  • Retro Image Antiques Retro Image Antiques
  • Retro Image Antiques Retro Image Antiques
  • Retro Image Antiques Retro Image Antiques
  • Retro Image Antiques Retro Image Antiques
  • Retro Image Antiques Retro Image Antiques
  • Retro Image Antiques Retro Image Antiques
  • Retro Image Antiques Retro Image Antiques
  • Retro Image Antiques Retro Image Antiques
  • Retro Image Antiques Retro Image Antiques
  • Retro Image Antiques Retro Image Antiques
  • Art Space Art Space
  • Art Space Art Space
  • Art Space Art Space
  • Art Space Art Space
  • Art Space Art Space
  • Art Space Art Space
  • Art Space Art Space
  • Art Space Art Space
  • Art Space Art Space
  • Art Space Art Space
  • Art Space Art Space
  • Art Space Art Space
  • Green Brain Comics Green Brain Comics
  • Green Brain Comics Green Brain Comics
  • Green Brain Comics Green Brain Comics
  • Green Brain Comics Green Brain Comics
  • West Dearborn West Dearborn
  • West Dearborn West Dearborn
  • Dearborn Music Dearborn Music
  • Dearborn Music Dearborn Music
  • Dearborn Music Dearborn Music
  • Dearborn Music Dearborn Music
  • Dearborn Music Dearborn Music
  • Dearborn Music Dearborn Music
  • Dearborn Music Dearborn Music
  • Dearborn Music Dearborn Music
  • Glass Academy Glass Academy
  • Glass Academy Glass Academy
  • Glass Academy Glass Academy
  • Glass Academy Glass Academy
  • Glass Academy Glass Academy
  • Glass Academy Glass Academy
  • c c
  • Glass Academy Glass Academy
  • Green Brain Comics Green Brain Comics
  • Green Brain Comics Green Brain Comics
  • Painting With A Twist Painting With A Twist

Retro Image Antiques

14246 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, Michigan
Retro Image Antiques

City Hall ArtSpace Lofts

13615 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, Michigan
Art Space

Green Brain Comics

13936 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, Michigan

Green Brain Comics

Painting with a Twist

22219 Michigan Ave.
Dearborn, Michigan

Painting With A Twist

Dearborn Music

22501 Michigan Ave
Dearborn, Michigan

Dearborn Music

Glass Academy

25331 Trowbridge St
Dearborn, Michigan
 

Glass Academy

Dearborn 
