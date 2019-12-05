PHOTOS: Small business holiday shopping in Downtown Dearborn

Looking for a place to shop local this holiday season? Consider Dearborn. Metromode's photographer David Lewinski spent Small Business Saturday documenting the experience. Here are some of the highlights.

Retro Image Antiques

Retro Image Antiques

Retro Image Antiques

Retro Image Antiques

Retro Image Antiques

Retro Image Antiques

Retro Image Antiques

Retro Image Antiques

Retro Image Antiques

Retro Image Antiques

Art Space

Art Space

Art Space

Art Space

Art Space

Art Space

Art Space

Art Space

Art Space

Art Space

Art Space

Art Space

Green Brain Comics

Green Brain Comics

Green Brain Comics

Green Brain Comics

West Dearborn

West Dearborn

Dearborn Music

Dearborn Music

Dearborn Music

Dearborn Music

Dearborn Music

Dearborn Music

Dearborn Music

Dearborn Music

Glass Academy

Glass Academy

Glass Academy

Glass Academy

Glass Academy

Glass Academy

c

Glass Academy

Green Brain Comics

Green Brain Comics

Painting With A Twist