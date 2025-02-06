Sterling Coffeehouse series provides a chance for community to warm up over coffee and music

The Sterling Coffeehouse concert series is timed for a most appropriate time of year, that February lull falling between the holidays and the promise of warmer weather. There’s perhaps no better time to shake off the cabin fever, getting out of the house to gather over hot coffee and live music and the warmth of community.
File photo: Joe Powers Insitu PhotographySterling Heights' new community center opened in January 2020.
Each year, the Sterling Heights Community Center plays host to the Coffeehouse series, where local businesses provide complimentary refreshments and a varied roster of performers take the stage for free and ticketed events alike. Tribute acts covering well-known artists and musicians are balanced in the schedule by accomplished and rising Michigan songwriters, and many of them local to the area.
This year’s schedule is no different, with five concerts planned each Thursday throughout February – and Thursday, March 13. Concerts take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and vary between ticketed and free events. Complimentary coffee from Deer Camp Coffee and treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes, two local businesses, will also be on hand.
So what to expect for 2025?
Wanting to learn more, we spoke with Americana artist Rebecca Cameron
, a locally-based singer/songwriter scheduled to perform on Thursday, Feb. 13. A complete breakdown of this year’s schedule follows.
Metromode:
Introduce yourself to our readers a bit. Where are you based and what sort of music do you write and perform?
Rebecca Cameron:
My name is Rebecca Cameron, and I am based in metro Detroit, currently living in Troy. I write and perform Americana-style music. I love country music, and grab influences from that, and sometimes you can hear a little bit of pop in my songs as well. I just started performing out professionally in 2021, and have since played some pretty cool venues! Here in Michigan I've played at Arts, Beats & Eats multiple times, Winter Blast, Pontiac Little Art Theatre, 20 Front Street, and I've even played down in Nashville and recorded my songs in Nashville.
Metromode:
What influences do you pull from as a songwriter?
Rebecca:
What influences me as a songwriter is the beauty in being real. To be able to show people another side of who you are, or what you believe in, through song. I released an EP
about this actually, called “Bare.” The whole concept of the EP was about learning how to embrace the “self” and live authentically, or “bare.” It's a softer collection of songs, but I hope you find it powerful as you listen.
Metromode:
How’d you get introduced to the local music community?
Rebecca:
By playing at ABeanToGo coffee. They were my first official gig, and I'm incredibly thankful for them! The manager of Fork & Pint Lake Orion happened to hear me singing there one time, and offered me a gig at his restaurant. The rest is history after that!
Metromode:
How does a Rebecca Cameron performance go? What might you have planned?
Rebecca:
For a typical “bar” performance, I'd say I play mostly covers. I'll play a majority of country covers, and sprinkle in some pop with some classic hits. If I'm playing a “show,” I will do almost all of my own original music, and maybe throw in a cover or two.
For this show in Sterling Heights, I will probably do a good amount of my original music, and mix in some cover songs. I am so excited to play for you all, thank you again for having me out!
Metromode:
What’s coming up in the future? Anything you’re most excited about?
Rebecca:
I have a show coming up February 15th actually! It'll be in Davisburg at the White Barn
. I'll be performing all of my original music with my trio. You won't want to miss this. As for what's next, I'm going to release an EP this upcoming spring/summer. I'm super excited about these songs, so stay tuned!
This year’s line-up for the Sterling Coffeehouse concert series
:
File photo: David LewinskiThe audience enjoying the Sterling Coffeehouse series in 2024.
Terry Lee Goffee (Johnny Cash tribute), Thursday, Feb. 6
: Billed as the “World’s Premier Johnny Cash Tribute” is Terry Lee Goffee, an accomplished gospel and country artist who recently began touring Johnny Cash’s repertoire as a tribute to the Man in Black. This is a ticketed concert, with tickets available online
or at the Community Center for $19 for residents and $23 for non-residents.
Rebecca Cameron, Thursday, Feb. 13
: This local singer/songwriter lives in Troy but her music has taken her from renowned venues nearby to Nashville recording studios and more. She’ll be performing her Americana blend, with a set of originals complemented by some favorite covers. Admission is free.
The Santana Project, Thursday, Feb. 20
: This Santana tribute band celebrates the legendary Woodstock era band, regularly performing at festivals and venues throughout the region. This is a ticketed concert, with tickets available online
or at the Community Center.
Sam Van Wagoner, Thursday, Feb. 27
: The Michigan singer/songwriter maintains a heavy performance schedule, playing almost daily either locally or on the road. He’s on the stage just about every day of the week, a working musician whose adventures bring him to Sterling Heights this February. Admission is free.
Blackthorn, Thursday, March 13
: Teeing up St. Patrick’s Day nicely is Blackthorn, the popular Irish-American band that fuses traditional Irish music, songs, and instruments with more modern influences gleaned from rock and roll. This is a ticketed concert, with tickets available online
or at the Community Center.
The Sterling Heights Community Center is located at 40250 Dodge Park Rd. in Sterling Heights
.