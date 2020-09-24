10 things to do in person or online this fall in Detroit

While several seasonal events have been canceled this year because of the pandemic (see you next year Theatre Bizarre, we hope), there’s still plenty to do, either in person or virtually. Here are 10 ideas for making fall count.

1. Get crafty

There are a few different craft fairs this fall, one of which being the Detroit Urban Craft Fair from Oct. 1 through Dec. 6. This fair will be live on Instagram, and each vendor will get a day to take over the fair’s social media pages to display their work and interact with customers. The Piquette Fall Art Fair is another opportunity to meet with art vendors — in person — at the Ford Piquette Plant from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.



2. Tour and shop at Eastern Market

This Eastern Market tour will show off the different vendors and farmers in the sheds as well as different stores, restaurants, and a jazz club or letterpress shop. The guided tour will be from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 17., and attendees will get samples of the different vendors’ products and food throughout the tour. Looking for a unique Michigan-made gift? Shop the Sunday Market and the holiday markets later this fall.



3. Listen in on Candid Conversations

Orlando P. Bailey

The Urban Consulate, a cross-city network for exchange, and Co.act Detroit, a hub for nonprofit collaborative action, are teaming up to present a series of virtual public dialogues on how to practice racial equity in organizations and communities. Hosted by Orlando P. Bailey of Urban Consulate and engagement director for BridgeDetroit, the monthly series is free and open to the public. Join the conversation by tuning into Urban Consulate's Facebook page where the dialogue will be livestreamed. The series kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 23 with FoodLab Detroit’s Devita Davison and The Runway Project Founder Jessica Norwood.

4. Soak up every last bit of warm weather on a patio

Restaurants and cafes have been finding ways to use their outdoor space by offering patio seating. Restaurants along the Avenue of Fashion, Ima in Corktown, and Detroit 75 Kitchen in Southwest Detroit have all been utilizing their outdoor area for seating and service.

5. Enjoy concerts and operas from your couch

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the Michigan Opera Theatre have a series of fall concerts and shows for online viewing. While concert goers will not be able to see performances in person, they can still watch them live or prerecorded at home for free.

6. Hit me with your best shot — at outdoor karaoke

Famous for its feather bowling and mussels, Cadieux Cafe in East English Village is also known for another Detroit tradition — Wednesday night karaoke. Belt out your best rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody” on the new outdoor biergarten.

7. Take it outside

The Tour de Troit will have virtual rides for the month of September where participants can join a virtual ride of 10-15 miles at their own convenience at Rouge Park, Alfred Brush Ford Park, Palmer Park, or Roosevelt Park. On the riverfront, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is hosting Rise Together on Sept. 23, Oct. 21, and Nov. 18, a socially distant gathering at sunrise and sunset with music, a guided meditation class, and an opportunity to connect people with resources for mental health support.



8. Ideas worth streaming

Shifting to a virtual format this year, TEDxDetroit will be hosting a series of talks featuring local and national speakers — all with Metro Detroit ties — Wednesday, Sept. 30. Listen to people like “Simpsons” Executive Producer Al Jean, artist Timothy Orikri, founder and CEO of Healthy Roots Dolls Yelitsa Jean-Charles and more.

9. Find some podcast inspiration

Robin Kinnie of Motor City Woman Studios. Photo by Anthony Lanzilote.

The Detroit Podcast Conference is running from Oct. 16-18 with a mission to amplify Black voices. The lineup features top local podcast talent like “Who owns your content?” by Robin Kinnie, “Monetizing your podcast” by Jonathon Galloway, “The illusion of being effortless” by Bryce Huffman, and more.

10. Let’s do the time warp again

The Detroit Actor's Theatre Company, the DTE Beacon Park Foundation, and the Downtown Detroit Partnership will present the Halloween cult classic with a shadow cast (actors miming, singing, and dancing along) 8 p.m. Oct. 8-10 at Beacon Park. The show will take place under an open air tent with distanced seating. Space is limited, so register for free online.