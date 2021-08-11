Walsh's Online MBA Retains Tier One Ranking for Third Year
For the third consecutive year, Walsh’s online MBA
program has been ranked a Tier One Global Online MBA by CEO Magazine. Data from 180 schools across 27 countries was evaluated and programs were ranked based on criteria including quality of faculty, accreditation
, faculty
to student ratio, international diversity and cost. Walsh earned the highest ranking of three Michigan schools on the list. Walsh’s Online MBA is identical to the school’s traditional MBA.
“Walsh is committed to providing a transformative education that prepares graduates for the current business environment and to lead on a global scale. We are so proud to be recognized for our Tier One Global Online MBA for the third consecutive year,” said Suzy Siegle, Ed.D., JD, provost and executive vice president.
Walsh is frequently recognized for excellence in online education. Other recent distinctions include a no. 1 ranking for a non-GMAT program on Intelligent’s list of Top 50 Master’s in Finance Degrees
and a no. 2 ranking on the list of Top 20 Master’s in Information Technology
programs by cybersecuritymastersdegrees.org. Walsh was an early adopter of online education
, offering its first online course in 1998.
To provide maximum flexibility for students, Walsh offers courses, including those in the MBA, in a variety of formats.
- Virtual courses are 100% asynchronous with no classroom assigned or scheduled class days and times. Virtual courses are ideal for students who want school to fit into their schedule – not the other way around.
- Virtual synchronous courses combine asynchronous and synchronous elements. There is no classroom assigned, but students attend virtually at the same time on the same day each week.
- Virtual hybrid courses also combine asynchronous and synchronous elements. There is a classroom assigned with a faculty member present. Students may choose to attend synchronously via Zoom or in person in our dynamic connected classrooms on a scheduled day at a scheduled time. The technology in the connected classrooms allow seamless interaction between faculty, in-person, and remote students.
The complete CEO Magazine 2021 Global MBA Rankings can be viewed at https://ceo-mag.com/rankings-category/global-mba-rankings/