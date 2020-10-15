Sterling Heights to host 6 Halloween events, working around COVID-19

With COVID-19 curtailing many of the Halloween events Sterling Heights usually celebrates throughout October, the city is pivoting to provide a series of smaller, socially-distanced events for its residents. From outdoor pumpkin carving to drive-in movies, the city's Parks and Recreation team hope to provide activities for a wide range of ages, abilities, and interests, while making use of outside spaces.
"One thing we have learned over the last seven months is to be flexible and fluid with our planning," said Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Langlois. "Finding ways to celebrate our holidays had to remain a priority to enhance everyone’s quality of life during these challenging times."
"Likewise, the number one priority has to be the safety and health of our residents and staff, so creating new events that strikes a balance between the two was of utmost importance."
Drive-In Movies
Delia Park will host Fright Night drive-in movies in Sterling Heights on October 24, with two films lined up for the Halloween event. Beetlejuice will feature at 6:45 p.m. and The Rocky Horror Picture Show will be shown at 9:30 p.m. The event is open to Sterling Heights residents only and costs $20 per car, per show. Tickets are available here
.
Family Pumpkin Carving
A Family Pumpkin Carving event will be held on October 30 at the Dodge Park Farmers Market Pavilion, with several pre-registered time slots. Due to limited capacity and social distancing standards, the event will host sessions at 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Participants will receive a pumpkin for carving, carving tools, juice box, and a doughnut, for the $10 registration fee. Sign-ups can be done here
, in-person at the community center or by mail, fax or email with copy of proof of residency and each family member must register to attend the event. Spectators will not be allowed at the event.
Adaptive Recreation Spooktacular
The city's first in-person adaptive event will take place at the Sterling Heights Community Center on Thursday, October 23. With precautions in place, a DJ will be providing entertainment during bingo, a best costumes competition and craft activity. Each table will have a limit of two participants and two staff to remain socially distant. Participants can register here
by October 20.
Spooky Scavenger Hunt
The city's Nature Center will hist a Halloween-themed scavenger hunt on October 17 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Participants can register here
, and collect a "spooky" scavenger hunt kit at the Nature Center on the day, then head outside to search for items like bony fingers, skeletons, and fairy goblets. All scavenger hunters must complete the task by 4:30 p.m. and turn in their findings to the Nature Center for a bonus treat.
50+ No Tricks, Just Treats
American House is sponsoring an event that promises no more surprises or tricks, just treats for ages 50 and above. Registered participants of the Drive Thru Boo's Bag program will receive a goodie bag in this contact-less curbside event. Participants will drive up to the front door of the Sterling Heights Senior Center and remain in their car. A masked staff will verify registration and then put a goodie bag in either the back seat or trunk of vehicles. Participants can register here
before October 15.
Teen Trivia Night
Dodge Park will host a Halloween trivia evening for teen residents on October 30, with pumpkin carving and snacks included in the $15 registration fee. Advanced registration
is required and the program maximum is 20 participants.