Macomb seniors to receive free grocery delivery membership as flu season looms

Sterling Heights is home to over 23,000 senior citizens, more than 20% of the city's population
, and with at least a third
living alone, something as simple as grocery shopping can be a daunting task in the face of a global pandemic. Last week, the Macomb County Office of Senior Services announced a new partnership with Shipt, an online grocery delivery service to help residents access groceries in a way that reduces their exposure to COVID-19.
The partnership will allow Macomb County to offer residents over the age of 60 a free, one-year membership to the delivery service, which usually costs $99 for an annual subscription.
“Our goal is to reduce virus exposure risk for seniors by having groceries delivered directly to their homes,” said Sheila Coté, director for the Macomb County Office of Senior Services. “With winter and flu season approaching, Macomb County hopes to provide seniors with a safe way to get essential needs.”
Sterling Heights resident Thomas Gawrychowski said he was excited about the program.
"I think it would be great," he said. "I have limited transportation, so any service that can get groceries to me would be a great thing."
Shipt provides same-day grocery delivery from local stores using a system of shoppers. When a membership is activated, a user can order groceries – through Shipt’s app or website using either their phones or computers – and shoppers will deliver the order to the user's home. Shipt memberships will be provided to Macomb County residents on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
“We’re proud to partner with Macomb County to make it easy for seniors to skip the store and get groceries brought right to their door,” said Eric Stoner, director of Business Partnerships at Shipt.
“We understand that signing up for new digital services can be challenging, and that’s why our Office of Senior Services is standing by to help,” Coté said. “If you are interested in this program, or if you have a parent or loved one who might be interested, please contact our team for assistance.”
Individuals interested in signing up for a Shipt membership can reach the Macomb County Office of Senior Services by calling 586-469-5228 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The deadline to apply for the program is November 10, 2020.