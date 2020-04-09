Macomb manufacturer switches gears to make PPE for healthcare workers

This week Sterling Heights manufacturer TD Industrial Coverings, Inc. (TDIC) turned its shop floor into a production line for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.
TDIC, a second-generation family business, pivoted from creating protective automotive robot covers to providing medical PPE to Henry Ford Health System, to ensure staff have access to essential and locally-made equipment as they face the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Products created by TDIC, including isolation gowns and medical masks, are available immediately for use by Henry Ford Health System employees. Having a local provider of these PPE items limits the liability of supply chain disruptions, which organizers said is vital in Michigan.
“We are impressed with TDIC’s rapid deployment, and grateful to all of their employees who are supporting us during this critical time,” said Lisa Prasad, managing director of Henry Ford Innovations.
TDIC has committed all production capability in both of its Sterling Heights facilities to the Henry Ford Health System and has made multiple deliveries to various local area hospitals. The company will continue to seek additional sources of production as well as other sources of PPE to be made available to other medical companies on a first-come-first-serve basis.
“We are proud TDIC is leveraging their expertise at this most critical time of need,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor.
“Our area is well positioned to face this crisis head on due to the advanced manufacturing and highly skilled workforce we possess in Sterling Heights. This is a fine example of our local manufacturers’ agility and ability to shift on a dime to meet demand.”
TDIC was opened in 1981 by Tommaso D'Andreta and grew to be a staple in the Sterling Heights community. Metromode previously interviewed owner Mark D'Andreta
about how diversity helped see his company through a recession and emerge as a stronger business.