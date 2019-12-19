New training arms teachers with cybersecurity knowledge

A new program is helping Macomb County teachers learn best practices in cybersecurity education, as employment interest in online security increases.
With cybercrime damages predicted to hit $6 trillion
annually across the globe by 2021, and a third of business executives
viewing cybersecurity as “a driver of competitive advantage or differentiation", the 10-week course is aimed at meeting a growing need in the workplace.
"Cybersecurity Essentials for Educators" is offered by Oakland University’s Macomb-OU Incubator at Sterling Heights' Michigan Cyber Range and costs educators $25 per session.
"This course provides its participants with a broad knowledge of cybersecurity career opportunities, earning potential, and a road map for developing their students’ career paths in cybersecurity,” said Matthew McMurray from Macomb-OU Inc.
The course content, developed with the university's department for continuing education, includes access to teaching resources; information security basics; ethical hacking; intrusion detection and prevention systems and "dark web" exposure.
“I’m very excited to be part of the cybersecurity essentials course and learn hands-on and engaging student activities,” said James Wagner, an instructor with the Macomb Intermediate School District.
“This course will help my students and myself further grasp the world of cybersecurity and prepare for future careers and self-protection in this digital age," Wagner said.
“While there is a lot of information online to read and review, the applications and content really sink in when students ‘dig in’ and have an opportunity to apply and use what they have read."