Sterling Heights partners with Forgotten Harvest to provide mobile food pantry

In an effort to help provide relief to residents impacted by COVID-19, Sterling Heights will partner with Forgotten Harvest to host a mobile pantry at the city's Community Center throughout January.
Each Thursday in January, Forgotten Harvest will be at the Community Center parking lot, at 40250 Dodge Park Rd, for car-only, drive-up mobile pantry distributions from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For health reasons, food will only be distributed to the trunk of vehicles. Packages will include a healthy assortment of meats, dairy, produce and fresh fruit.
“It is important that we continue to provide resources for our residents who may be facing food insecurity during these difficult times,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. “Partnering with organizations such as Forgotten Harvest allows us to meet our residents’ needs in a convenient way."
Non-profit group Forgotten Harvest delivers approximately 138,000 pounds of surplus food daily through local charity organizations at 250 locations across metro Detroit, and reported that visits to its pantries increased by 50% during 2020
. The organization, which started in 1990, has expanded to now operate farms as well as mobile food pantries.
The Sterling Heights mobile pantry is not tied to any specific income level but, as a federal government subsidized program, there is a brief information form to be completed by anyone accepting the food.
"Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for all residents to access the assistance they need," said Taylor. "It is progressive partnerships and programs like this that provide the exceptional quality of life every one of our residents deserves.”
The dates and times of the Mobile Food Pantry at the Sterling Heights Community Center are:
Thursday, Jan. 7, 4:30 - 7:30 p.m.*
Thursday, Jan. 14, 4:30 - 7:30 p.m.*
Thursday, Jan. 21, 4:30 - 7:30 p.m.*
Thursday, Jan. 28, 4:30 - 7:30 p.m.*
*or until food has all been distributed