Nonprofits are on the frontlines of our communities, delivering critical social services and employing more than 470,000 Michiganders. But after years of growth in numbers and revenue over the past decade, they're facing radical shifts in mission, funding, and operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic instability and social unrest.

We're documenting their stories.

Some are facing declining revenue and increased demand for services at an unprecedented scale. Others are grappling with racial equity with a new sense of urgency. Many are carving our new ways to work and redefining themselves. Still others are finding solutions and exploring innovations that were unimaginable in the pre-pandemic world.

During this time of rapid change and adaptation, Metromode is launching the Nonprofit Journal Project — a place and space for nonprofit leaders to share and reflect on their experiences and learnings as they navigate this tumultuous time. We'll be sharing those voices and delving into the issues faced by the sector today, in hopes of gaining a new perspective on the evolving role of nonprofits in our metro region.

If you're a nonprofit leader who wants to take part in the Nonprofit Journal Project, email Metromode's managing editor at nina@issuemediagroup.com.